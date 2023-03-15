MoistCr1TiKaL calls out Sneako for his resentment against former, calls him a "loser"

Twitch streamer and content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" recently uploaded a YouTube video addressing the ongoing drama between himself and fellow streamer Nico "Sneako." This was in response to Sneako's apparent begrudging behavior towards Charlie in a video he uploaded months ago.

MoistCr1TiKaL's video was an immediate response to a tweet made by Sneako, where he depicted Charlie as one of the men trying to "cancel" him. Charlie had already responded to the tweet on Twitter but felt compelled to further address the situation in his video by calling him a "loser."

What is the drama between MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako?

For context, MoistCr1TiKaL had previously made a video (November 2022) addressing Sneako's criticisms of him. Sneako made fun of Charlie and his girlfriend, which led to the latter's response.

Charlie also criticized Sneako for defending the controversial film Cuties (2020), which depicted young girls in a sexualized manner. Charlie expressed his strong disapproval of Sneako's stance and argued that it was important to protect children from being exploited in such a way.

Since the video, Sneako has disliked Charlie, ultimately leading to the recent drama, which escalated after the former collaged pictures of men that had supposedly advocated for his cancelation. In response to the tweet, MoistCr1TiKaL slammed Sneako, explaining why he had mocked him in the past. He wrote:

"Holy s**t, you pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm. I made fun of you for watching your girlfriend get f**ked by numerous other men, and also insulted you for defending child p*rn. That's not cancellation, that's just spitting on you for being a pitiful, sad c*ck."

What did Charlie add to his criticism?

To further his criticism of Sneako, MoistCr1TiKaL took to his YouTube channel and posted a 15-minute video lambasting Sneako for his behavior towards him. He said:

"You love to bi*ch about how everyone's canceling you, these soy boy NPC Bots are all canceling you. It's all you do. You treat the teenagers in your Discord like they're your goddamn therapist, just going in there to complain about the invisible Boogeyman canceling you again."

He continued to explain:

"I know a lot of people criticize me for not tackling his points and to that, I say, 'bah humbug,' this f**king goober didn't make any points, all he did was insult me and my girlfriend, he insulted me and my girlfriend because I made fun of one of his friends blatantly fake stories."

Summing up his initial video on Sneako, he alluded to the latter's revelation of his girlfriend having s*xual relationships with other men. To this, Charlie added:

"Why is this the guy that's lecturing everyone on their relationships, shi**ing on people's relationships when he himself is in one that makes him very upset."

Speaking about the collage that Sneako has been compiling over the past few weeks, Charlie mentioned how the former leaves out people he is "afraid" of, such as Turkey Tom and Brandon Buckingham.

Denouncing Sneako's response as silly, the YouTuber said:

"When you are getting your feelings hurt and your immediate response isn't to fire back with insult, jokes, whatever, but it is to challenge someone to a fight you've taken a huge L."

He continued with his rant:

"I really don't think he has any beliefs of his own, he just echoes what he thinks is going to get him the biggest audience/the most money."

Sneako has since responded to the video. In a stream on Adin Ross' channel, the controversial creator reiterated that MoistCr1TiKaL would not say such scathing words to his face and also described the Moist Esports owner as a "homeless" man. It remains to be seen if any further chapters will be added to the drama.

