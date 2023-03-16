The entire MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako controversy explained

MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako's online feud has become a hot topic among the streaming and YouTube communities. Big creators ranging from HasanAbi to Asmongold have reacted to the viral clips and tweets of the two YouTubers calling each other out.

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" aka Peguinz0 is popular on YouTube for video game playthroughs and more so because of his regular social commentary-style videos where he talks about the issues of the day.

Nico "Sneako," on the other hand, is a highly controversial creator who has been banned from YouTube due to multiple TOS violations and is part of the notorious red-pill community.

This article sums up the entire drama between the two, explaining why it has become such a big talking point for streamers and content creators.

Tracing MoistCr1TiKaL vs Sneako feud: All the big moments explored

In an attempt to summarize the entire online spat between the creators, this piece will focus on two YouTube videos and two Twitter posts that blew up, tracing the drama chronologically.

The start

The starting point of the whole scandal can be traced back to November 2022. At the time, Nico, the "discount Andrew Tate" as described by Charlie, took to his Rumble stream to diss the popular YouTuber and his relationship with his long-time partner. The comments were a compilation of crude and crass jokes focusing on the couple's physical appearance.

Being a highly popular creator, MoistCr1TiKaL was bombarded by fans with clips from that stream, asking for a response. The video embedded above, dated November 26, was where he begrudgingly addressed the issue, insulting Sneako back with publicly available information such as him having a c*ckold fetish, among other things.

The middle: Viral Twitter battle

Sneako is known to dabble in multiple conspiracy theories and has been called out by numerous other creators for his toxicity towards women and other protected groups.

A couple of days ago, he took to Twitter to share this collage of streamers and YouTubers who he claimed had "advocated" for his cancelation. The picture includes people such as HasanAbi, MoistCr1TiKaL, and Ethan Klein.

SNEAKO @sneako



Fight back and follow my Rumble!

Rumble.com/SNEAKO Pattern recognition. This collage is everyone who advocated for my cancellation.Fight back and follow my Rumble! Pattern recognition. This collage is everyone who advocated for my cancellation. Fight back and follow my Rumble! Rumble.com/SNEAKO https://t.co/0j62NfLgsM

While it certainly did not go viral, the tweet did catch Charlie's attention, whose reply went viral, making the current controversy possible.

The YouTuber quote-tweeted at Sneako, calling him various names including soy and a pathetic little worm. He also brought up the latter's affinity towards a highly problematic Netflix film called Cuties, which has been labeled pedophilic by many on the internet and beyond.

Here is a censored version of the post, which has received over 25 million views at the time of writing and has about 362.9K likes, while Nico's original tweet doesn't even have four thousand likes despite more views.

"Holy s**t, you pathetic, sensitive, soy, little worm. I made fun of you for watching your girlfriend get f**ked by numerous other men, and also insulted you for defending child p*rn. That's not cancellation, that's just spitting on you for being a pitiful, sad c*ck."

The viral Tweet (Image via Twitter)

The Twitter spat did not stop there. Here is a compilation of all the tweets that followed.

Further exchanges between the two (Image via Twitter)

There was a bit of back and forth, but the hugely disproportionate amount of likes on MoistCr1TiKaL's tweets have made it clear who won the "debate."

Conclusion (for now)

As of right now, the Twitter spat has ended quite decisively in MoistCr1TiKaL's favor and he hammered his point home in a recently released YouTube video. In it, he put the whole issue to bed by reiterating his insults towards Sneako and adding more context.

A few moments from the video have been lauded by fellow streamers such as HasanAbi and xQc, who have ardently reacted to it on their streams.

With over five million views in one day, suffice to say that it is being well-received by a majority of people on the internet too.

After the MoistCr1TiKaL vs Sneako drama, other creators such as KSI have also started dunking on the latter. Here's a piece on the British YouTuber calling him out for allegedly trying to "dunk" a boxing challenge from another creator.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes