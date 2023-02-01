“The pain she’s experiencing is 100% valid” - Ethan Klein issues apology for laughing at QTCinderella amid deep fake controversy

Popular YouTube podcast H3h3Productions' co-host Ethan Klein took to his personal YouTube channel to issue an apology after receiving heavy backlash for laughing during Blaire "QTCinderella's" emotional outburst in light of the recent deep fake controversy.

For those out of the loop, QTCinderella posted a video reacting to the deep fake controversy involving lude photographs of herself, along with fellow creators such as Imane "Pokimane" and Maya Higa. Reacting to her live stream, where Blaire was visibly crying, Ethan insensitively burst out laughing.

After several posts were made against the podcast host, Ethan addressed the situation by apologizing to the Twitch streamer. He remarked:

“The pain she’s experiencing is 100% valid”

Ethan Klein opens up after being criticized for insensitive behavior

In the latest H3's podcast, Ethan Klein was seen responding to QTCinderella's emotional post amid the deep fake scandal. Despite being in an overwhelmed state and clearly in tears, Ethan Klein was seen callously laughing at her clip. Following a series of critical posts made against him, he said:

"During that video, I made the really unfortunate and stupid decision to play this uh Stupid sound bite song of this guy singing chest notes over an open fire. Obviously, the problem was when I started laughing."

(Timestamp: 01:01)

He went on to add:

"It was not good because, one, I actually really respect QT. I think she's a really talented and great creator. I think that the pain she's experiencing is 100% valid."

He admitted:

"Someone who I actually really want to support may have felt worse on an already difficult situation because of my careless and very very inappropriate and gross and stupid behavior."

Around the 3-minute mark, Ethan confessed that he has made recurring lapses in judgment but believes he has made "some progress" in the area. He also stated that QTCinderella doesn't "have to accept" his apology.

Ethan Klein also revealed that he had sent a private message on Twitter expressing his apology to both QTCinderella and Ludwig.

By the end of the video, Ethan said that he suffers from Tourette's syndrome. The YouTuber, however, did not confirm if the spontaneous laugh was caused by it.

What the internet said

The reaction to the apology was largely positive. Fans took to the comments section to state their own experiences with such illnesses. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans react to his apology (Image via Ethan Klein YouTube)

QTCinderella is yet to respond to the apology post. For those wanting to read about the entire deep fake controversy, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes