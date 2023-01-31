"Should be illegal to profit off of somebody’s likeness in s*x work" - Valkyrae provides her take on the streamer deep fake controversy

A day after Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc's" deep fake controversy, fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" took to her Twitter account to give her take on the situation.

For context, Atrioc was caught looking at a website that produces deep fakes of female streamers, including Imane "Pokimane," Blaire "QTCinderella," and Maya Higa. A few hours after being found out, the streamer issued a public apology.

The controversial action spurred a multitude of reactions from across the streaming community. Valkyrae was among the many streamers who raised their voices against such a form of p*rnography. She stated:

"Should be illegal to profit off of somebody’s likeness in s*x work without consent wether it’s fake or not."

Valkyrae calls for action against deep fakes (Image via Twitter)

Valkyrae appeals to lawmakers and urges for stern actions against deep fake website

Valkyrae shared a scathing remark on her socials following the deep fake controversy. For those unaware, deep fakes digitally morph into a video or a picture whereby the face or body of the individual is replaced by another's.

Following the news involving Atrioc and the deep fakes, many creators took to their socials and streams to raise concerns. One of them being Rachell.

According to the 100 Thieves co-owner, a sterner law is required to avoid such malpractices. She wrote:

"I hope this will also be a step forward closer to law that can help protect people from being used in this way."

What did the internet say about the situation?

Valkyrae's tweet has already garnered a lot of reactions. At the time of writing, it had recorded over 450 replies, coupled with over 57k likes.

jiryuna ☀️ Ruka & Asa @bbvemon Please take as long as you want to focus on your mental health. @Valkyrae I love you so much, and I’m so sorryPlease take as long as you want to focus on your mental health. @Valkyrae I love you so much, and I’m so sorry 💔 Please take as long as you want to focus on your mental health.

hay @haydenmareee @Valkyrae i feel like that also brings the concern of what AIs are capable of creating as well and if they're should be a law to prevent the creation of pornography if it involves a real person @Valkyrae i feel like that also brings the concern of what AIs are capable of creating as well and if they're should be a law to prevent the creation of pornography if it involves a real person

CeeJay! @CeeJayIsHere @Valkyrae Why do people think that's ok to even do that? That is gross and unnecessary. Nobody should have someone else profit off of their looks @Valkyrae Why do people think that's ok to even do that? That is gross and unnecessary. Nobody should have someone else profit off of their looks

julia☀︎ rae day!! @girlbossrachell @Valkyrae it’s insane how they aren’t already laws concerning this. especially since people KNOW it’s going on. it’s disgusting and gross that these sites are even able to be shared @Valkyrae it’s insane how they aren’t already laws concerning this. especially since people KNOW it’s going on. it’s disgusting and gross that these sites are even able to be shared

PhoenixBeat☀️🌱 @RandyRerdyMadur @Valkyrae facts its sad that many including yourself having to deal with these kind of things im sorry that you are dealing with these kind of stuff @Valkyrae facts its sad that many including yourself having to deal with these kind of things im sorry that you are dealing with these kind of stuff

GHOULY 乂 @ghooouly @Valkyrae Well said Rae, should definitely be taken a lot more seriously. @Valkyrae Well said Rae, should definitely be taken a lot more seriously.

may ✿ @ephemerrae

:(( @Valkyrae i’m so sorry rae no one deserves to feel their being and consent violated like that:(( @Valkyrae i’m so sorry rae no one deserves to feel their being and consent violated like that :((

What did other streamers say regarding the controversy?

As stated earlier, the controversy prompted a host of reactions from the streaming community. One of the most striking ones was of QTCinderella, who was also among the victims of the deep fakes. In her latest stream, she said:

"To the person that made that website, I'm going to f***king sue you! I promise you! With every part of my soul, I'm going to f***king sue you!"

She continued:

"F**k the f***king internet. F**k the constant exploitation and objectification of women. It's exhausting! F**k Atrioc for showing it to thousands of people."

It's fair to say that the problem goes beyond Atrioc. With AI modulations advancing daily, several individuals have suffered from such ill-fated activities. It remains to be seen if there will be any constructive laws that curtail the production of deep fakes.

