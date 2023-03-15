"Don’t tell me Sneako the c*ck is scared" - KSI calls out Sneako for ignoring Brandon Buckingham

Shortly after Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" called out Nico "Sneako" for not accepting Brandon Buckingham's boxing challenge, JJ "KSI," a popular UK-based content creator, provided his take on the situation. KSI took to social media to make fun of Sneako for his reluctance to accept the challenge, mocking him for his apparent lack of fighting skills.

JJ, who is well-known for his boxing abilities, has been involved in numerous high-profile boxing matches and is considered to be one of the best boxers in the YouTube community. His involvement in the Sneako-Buckingham feud has added fuel to the fire, with many fans eagerly anticipating a potential boxing match between the two content creators.

Speaking about a potential bout between the two creators, JJ tweeted:

"Don’t tell me Sneako the c*ck is scared?!"

JJ calls Sneako a c*ck (Image via Twitter)

Why did KSI call out Sneako for 'ducking' Brandon Buckingham?

In the past, KSI has had tense relationships with a number of content creators, including Sneako and Andrew Tate. Both of these internet personalities have exchanged verbal jabs with the British YouTuber on social media and in videos, leading to some heated moments.

Recently, Brandon Buckingham, who featured in KSI's Misfits Series (an influencer boxing event) when he took on Paul "Ice Poseidon," called out Sneako for a fight as well. Their feud escalated after Sneako falsely accused Brandon of threatening to commit the 'R-word' to his girlfriend.

As such, JJ, who has a lot of experience in boxing and has enjoyed a successful career as a professional boxer, sees the potential for an exciting fight between the two content creators.

The Sidemen member then took to his social media handles to poke fun at Sneako for ignoring the boxing challenge that was put forth by Buckingham, adding to the growing pressure for Sneako to accept it.

Since the tweet, Sneako has made a response as well. He responded to JJ's original tweet by stating:

"I’m not scared, I’m actually being sued by him right now for “emotional distress.” It’s a frivolous lawsuit but I got a good lawyer taking care of it. But that’s all I can say about it for now."

Sneako's response to the tweet (Image via Twitter)

What did the fans say?

Despite having an established fan base, Nico "Sneako" is generally regarded as a controversial figure within the online world. His content has been criticized for being offensive and contrived, with the YouTuber involved in a number of controversies over the years.

JJ's recent jabs at Sneako have only added fuel to this fire, as several troll-worthy comments have been directed towards Sneako on Twitter. Here are some of them:

As mentioned earlier, MoistCr1TiKaL called out Sneako in a recent YouTube video as well. In addition to challenging him to take on the Brandon Buckingham fight, Charlie delivered some scathing criticism of Sneako.

The feud between Sneako and MoistCr1TiKaL has been a well-documented situation so far. To read about what Charlie had to say in his latest YouTube video, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes