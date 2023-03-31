"Is this the hill to die on?" - xQc shocked after seeing Adin Ross say that his pronouns are "kill/them"

On March 31, 2023, popular Twitch personality Felix "xQc" addressed controversial comments made by fellow content creator Adin Ross during one of his recent streams. Ross recently sparked widespread backlash online after stating that his preferred pronouns are "kill/them."

The French-Canadian personality was shocked after hearing Adin Ross' statements and wondered if this was the hill that the latter was willing to "die on." He stated:

"I just don't get... there's a million things he's been doing for content for years. Okay? Like, years of different things types of content. Why is this the hill he's willing to die on? I just don't... it's hard for me to understand. Is this the hill to die on? It's like, the fifth incident now! I just don't understand!"

xQc comments on Adin Ross' controversial take on pronouns

Earlier today, xQc was reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he came across the aforementioned clip of Adin Ross. In the clip, the latter could be seen watching Steven "Destiny's" content and stating:

"So cringe, bro! Listen, bro, so all of you guys that get to pick your pronouns, my pronouns is, 'kill/them.' Okay? F**k all y'all, bro! Y'all making the world a s**ty place, bro. I'm going to call you either a guy or a girl."

When he saw the gist of the post, the former Overwatch pro recalled seeing another video of Adin Ross, in which he allegedly did some "crazy s**t":

"Yo, listen. The other day, okay, you know what I saw? I saw some clip of him doing some crazy s**t. Okay? And it was just bad. And then, all of his fans popped up. Guys, don't look at it the wrong way. I'm just trying to recurve some of the behavior here. Okay?"

xQc described how Adin Ross' community reacted after seeing this piece of content:

"Then people were saying, 'Bro, you're going to link this? But not the good things he did that day.' Like, look at this, he gave money to this girl.' I'm like, 'Okay?'"

Timestamp: 00:17:05

The 27-year-old personality provided his perspective on the situation by using gaming terminology. He argued that people cannot get away with doing "dumb s**t" and that positive actions cannot serve as a "shield" for negative behavior:

Bro... when you do, like, good things, it's not like... if you're playing, like, League (of Legends), you don't get a shield that increases your HP. Or buffs you up. And then, you can do dumb s**t because now you're buffed. If you do something good, you're not shielded, that you can go in and do dumb s**t."

xQc went on to say that defending someone who has done something wrong makes no one look good:

"It doesn't make your streamer look good. It doesn't make them look good. Nobody looks good. Okay? Nobody looks good when you defend somebody that's doing something bad because they did something good. It's stupid as f**k. Just stop it!"

After reading some comments on Reddit and Twitter, xQc wrapped up the conversation by questioning why Adin Ross was "willing to die on this hill."

Fans react to xQc's take

xQc's take on the controversy has gained quite a lot of traction on YouTube. With more than 191 community members commenting, here's a snippet of some notable reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Adin Ross was behaving like a 13-year-old, while another community member wondered why some popular personalities seemed to be actively searching for ways to tarnish their reputation.

