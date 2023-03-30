Adin Ross teases he has previously collaborated with the "superstar" streamer who's joining Kick

Kick has been making headlines in recent days as the platform's most prominent figures, Adin Ross and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," have announced the signing of six popular content creators. During a livestream on March 30, 2023, the Florida native teased even more details, stating that he has previously collaborated with the "superstar" streamer who will soon join Kick.

Adin Ross' verified Twitter fan account shared his statements, leaving many community members wondering who this content creator could possibly be. While some speculated that it could be French-Canadian streaming icon Felix "xQc," others claimed that it was Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin Ross revealed that the superstar that’s signing next to Kick has done content with him before 🤔



Any guesses before the big reveal? Adin Ross revealed that the superstar that’s signing next to Kick has done content with him before 🤔 Any guesses before the big reveal? https://t.co/oh5XOPunov

"He is big, bro!" - Adin Ross teases the "mega-superstar" content creator that Kick has signed

At the 50-minute mark of his broadcast earlier today, Adin Ross reacted to the recent announcement of Hikaru "GMHikaru's" signing with Kick. The former Twitch streamer claimed that he was unaware of the Chess Grandmaster joining the platform and clarified that Hikaru wasn't the "superstar" streamer he was referring to.

While Ross was unwilling to give the community any more hints about the next signing, he did, however, explain that the delay was caused by the release of the mobile application:

"I'll tell you guys this. The person who's signing next is... see, I don't want to give you guys a hint, bro! It got pushed a little bit when the app dropped. Because the app got delayed."

Continuing with his statement, the 22-year-old assured his fans that the unnamed content creator is a "very big" personality who has previously collaborated with him:

"He's coming, bro. He is big, bro! He is very big and I've done content with him in the past. All I'm going to say. All you're getting, bro. Only (thing) you guys are getting, bro. You know what I'm saying? I'm not here to f**king give out, you know?"

The conversation concluded with Adin Ross adding:

"He's a superstar! That's it! That's all you guys got to know! He's a superstar."

Readers can access the streamer's VOD (video on demand) on Kick by clicking here (Timestamp: 00:50:43).

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Ross' statements elicited a flurry of speculation from the online community. Some of the most pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

locx980 @Locx98O @AdinUpdatess Doubt its speed cuz he aint quitting youtube, Kai is the king of twitch so nah , xqc maybe @AdinUpdatess Doubt its speed cuz he aint quitting youtube, Kai is the king of twitch so nah , xqc maybe

dre @drevano_ @AdinUpdatess It’s either xqc or Kai but I’m leaning towards Kai @AdinUpdatess It’s either xqc or Kai but I’m leaning towards Kai

17salty @SALTIFFY1 @AdinUpdatess Is it not jidion cause jidion just had his “last YouTube stream” @AdinUpdatess Is it not jidion cause jidion just had his “last YouTube stream”

Rudy @TheRowdyRudy @AdinUpdatess Pretty sure Kai’s contract got leaked already so there ya go lol @AdinUpdatess Pretty sure Kai’s contract got leaked already so there ya go lol

Adin Ross was one of the first major signings in Kick as he joined the Trainwreckstv-backed platform on February 13, 2023. Since then, he's been livestreaming on a regular basis, mostly hosting Just Chatting content.

