xQc speculates BruceDropEmOff, YourRAGE, Greekgodx, JiDion, and others could possibly move to Kick

On March 28, 2023, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" returned to his channel to play several games. He also hosted a Just Chatting segment, during which he reacted to the clips posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

One of the top posts featured Kai Cenat discussing Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" tweet in which the latter claimed that Kick had signed six popular streamers. Upon seeing this, xQc speculated on who those personalities could be.

The French-Canadian started listing out content creators in a notes document and suggested that streaming giants like Bruce "BruceDropEmOff," Josh "YourRAGE," Dimitri "Greekgodx," and Jidon "JiDion," to name a few, could transition to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform.

"If I'm wrong, it's because Train definitely put way too much in his message" - xQc on prediction of streamers moving to Kick

xQc was 27 minutes into his broadcast on March 28, when he came across a clip wherein Kai Cenat burst out laughing after seeing Trainwreckstv's most recent tweet. The latter's social media post read:

"When these next six signings are announced, Twitch and all of its puppet f**k faces will be shook."

After reading the comments posted under the discussion thread, Felix decided to create a notes document and speculate on who the six streamers could be. According to him, BruceDropEmOff was "definitely" moving to Twitch's competitor. Another big content creator he mentioned on the list was YouRAGE:

"Bruce, definitely Bruce! Definitely! 100%. That is guaranteed... I think. If not, I'm going to be honest with you, that... yeah. I definitely think so. 100%. Then... I think (Your)RAGE."

xQc claimed that streamers who believed that they would not be re-contracted with Twitch were more likely to switch to Kick:

"Chat, here's why. Twitch contracts are hard to go by. Okay? I think that people who don't think that they're going to get one, or are already in talks to get one, are probably more prone to swapping. So, that's why I think Bruce is 100%. Because of all the drama and s**t, like that."

Timestamp: 00:28:55

After reviewing some statistical figures, xQc added Mohammad "Yassuo," Cody "Clix," Greekgodx, and JiDion to the list. The 27-year-old personality further claimed that if his predictions were incorrect, it was due to Trainwreckstv "overplaying" his tweet:

"Guys, if I'm wrong about it; if I'm wrong, okay, it's not because I'm bad. It's because Train overplayed his tweet. Chat, if I'm wrong, it's because Train definitely put way too much into his message."

Fans react to streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip

While one viewer stated that aside from YourRAGE and Clix, Felix made the correct predictions, another community member claimed that Trainwreckstv "likes to oversell," adding that one or two big streamers would've gotten signed to Kick.

