xQc surprised after seeing PewDiePie stream on Twitch, claims the latter is "farming" ad revenue

On March 26, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to YouTube legend Felix "PewDiePie's" channel on Twitch that was re-broadcasting his old content. The former was surprised by this occurrence and provided his opinion on the situation.

Initially, the French-Canadian personality assumed that PewDiePie must have landed a contract with the Amazon-owned platform. He then retracted his statements, claiming that the YouTuber was "farming" ad revenue. Finally, xQc went on to say that PewDiePie wasn't supposedly contracted with Twitch, but was instead working with a third-party to livestream his content on the platform.

xQc talks about PewDiePie starting to livestream on Twitch

PewDiePie's official channel went live for the first time in years on March 22, 2023. The unexpected incident left the streaming community confused, with some speculating that the YouTuber would soon start hosting "unlimited content" on his channel. Others wondered if the Swedish icon's channel had been hacked.

During a livestream on March 26, xQc noticed a viewer commenting that PewDiePie's channel was broadcasting his old YouTube videos. The Twitch chatter wrote:

"Idk (I don't know) its weird, its re-running old vids. I think he may have had a s***ty contract with some company or he signed it to get some ad revenue from old content. But idk why he would since he's rich af (as f**k)."

The 27-year-old personality then decided to watch PewDiePie's ongoing broadcast, with his initial reaction being:

"Yeah, you're right. I don't know what that is. Dude, he managed to have a Twitch contract!"

Timestamp: 06:41:55

However, once he read the title of the livestream, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Oh, never mind. He's just farming rev (revenue). It's not contracted. It's just probably, I think they said, 'Yo, you want to do this, whatever?' And he probably was like, 'Yeah, do it.' And then they just did it. But I don't think it's a contract. I think he's just kind of farming money."

xQc added that if PewDiePie secured a good contract, he could potentially earn a "good amount" of money:

"Which honestly, if he has a good contract for ads, I mean, he's probably farming a good amount. Which I would be surprised if he had it."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's clip went viral on YouTube, as the comments section featured more than 205 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant examples:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer described PewDiePie's unlimited livestream as "genius passive income," another community member stated that the broadcast looked "sketchy."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes