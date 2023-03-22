"AI PewDiePie much like watchmeforever" - Streaming community speculates after PewDiePie goes live on Twitch after years

Fans of Felix "PewDiePie" were left surprised and confused after his official Twitch channel started live-streaming older videos and even Trailer Park Boys, a Canadian comedy series. Felix, who rose to fame on YouTube, never really ventured into the world of Twitch.

Many viewers noticed that the videos being streamed on PewDiePie's official Twitch channel were of the ilk of many 24/7 live channels, and it was clear that Felix himself was not directly behind the uploads. One Reddit user observed:

"AI PewDiePie much like watchmeforever"

Reddit user still thinks there may be a possibility of a hack (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Was PewDiePie's Twitch channel hacked?

When older videos and a TV show started streaming on PewDiePie's Twitch channel, many of his fans initially thought it had been hacked. However, it was later discovered that a media company called CoPilotMedia was behind the stream.

Twitch Clips @ClippedTwitch Pewdiepie went live after years of not streaming on twitch and is streaming episodes of trailer park boys Pewdiepie went live after years of not streaming on twitch and is streaming episodes of trailer park boys https://t.co/u9NEylEgDZ

CoPilotMedia is a company that re-broadcasts specific franchises through channels of content creators. In a pinned chat message, it confirmed that Felix's channel was not hacked and would return soon.

The media company said the stream was a "beta test," but as of this writing, the Twitch channel has not streamed anything since.

For those wondering, yesterday's 40-minute stream is still available on Felix's channel, but as of now, it's only available to subscribers.

Here's what the internet said about the stream

Many of the fans who came across Felix's stream suspected it had been hacked, and raised their concerns through Twitter:

When it later became clear that CoPilotMedia was behind the stream, fans were relieved to learn that Felix's channel had not been compromised:

MyOpinionMayOffendYou @DatGundamXD Update on #pewdiepie twitch stream ended apparently pewds authorised access to his twitch account?? no official response from pewds, even pews discord mods had no clue. Update on #pewdiepie twitch stream ended apparently pewds authorised access to his twitch account?? no official response from pewds, even pews discord mods had no clue. https://t.co/TtbOhwbOqK

This Reddit user surmised that the creator may have signed some kind of deal with the media company. They wrote:

User suggests a possible sponsorship deal (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Another fan confirmed that Felix's Discord mods have verified that it was not a hack and was done with the creator's knowledge:

Discord mods debunk rumors regarding a hack (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Despite not streaming much on Twitch, Felix's channel has an impressive 1.2 million followers. He has also been dominating the numbers on YouTube, having become the first creator to reach 100 million subscribers a few years ago. Recently, however, fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" surpassed him.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes