How long has PewDiePie been with Marzia? Timeline explored as YouTuber is set to welcome his first child

YouTuber PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg recently took to social media to announce that he is set to welcome his first child with wife Marzia Kjellberg.

The internet star also shared a video montage titled “We’re having a baby” with his 111 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the video, the couple can be seen taking four positive pregnancy tests, looking at their baby's ultrasound scan and documenting their journey to parenthood through Marzia’s growing baby bump.

PewDiePie could be seen telling his viewers about the news by saying:

“I've been keeping a secret from you guys. And that is - I'm going to be a dad!”

He then went on to reveal that they first found out Marzia was expecting in November 2022. The YouTuber then added that he was “thankful” about everything “going well.”

In one clip, the internet personality can be seen waiting for his wife at the clinic:

“Although Marzia's been dealing with sickness she's been taking it like an absolute champ.”

The 33-year-old went on to reiterate:

“So yeah. I'm gonna be a dad!”

The content creator also mentioned that the news was initially “kinda strange” to him but said that he was “excited” to experience the new journey:

“It's entering new territory but I feel really ready and so does Marzia.”

He also said that he felt “so lucky” about starting a family with the woman he loves and added:

“I know that whatever is ahead of us, together we can do it.”

The YouTube video, which garnered over 2.8 million views in eight hours, ended with a scan report and Marzia’s due date saying “July 2023.”

The news sent fans of the YouTuber into a frenzy and many took to social media to congratulate the couple.

PewDiePie and Marzia met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2019 after spending eight years together. They spent four years as a married couple and have been together for nearly 12 years.

A closer look into PewDiePie and Marzia’s relationship

PewDiePie and Marzia tied the knot in 2019 (Image via PewDiePie/Instagram)

Marzia and PewDiePie first met in 2011 after the former’s friend told her to watch the YouTuber’s “Idiot Playing Video Games” video. Marzia connected with the content creator after being impressed by his videos and the duo chatted over Facebook.

They met in person after Felix visited Marzia in Italy and began dating shortly after. The couple reportedly spent much of 2012 in Sweden and Italy before traveling to Los Angeles.

The duo ultimately settled in Brighton in 2013, which is also home to their close friends and YouTubers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes. The pair also took three dogs together, Maya, Ynk, and Edgar.

Marzia soon started appearing on Felix’s videos while launching a successful YouTube career of her own. As fans continued to follow the couple's journey over the years, the duo got engaged in 2018.

PewDiePie reportedly popped the question during their trip to Japan and announced the news with a caption that read, “She said she’d think about it.” Marzia also shared the announcement by saying, “He proposed.”

The couple officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kew Gardens, London, in August 2019. Their wedding reportedly took place exactly on the day of their first meeting eight years ago.

The pair remained together for four years after their marriage and are currently expecting their first child together.

