"How is he even popular?" - Streaming community shocked after hearing Adin Ross berate a woman by calling her "fat ugly whale"

On March 19, 2023, Kick content creator Adin Ross made headlines after controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" shared a video of the former engaging in a heated conversation with a woman. Adin Ross was heard berating the woman by making some rather offensive remarks about her:

"You're a fat, ugly whale. F**k you! No, no, f**k you! Eww! Eww! You're like 6X, b**ch! F**k you, Humpty Dumpty! Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty is a fat f**king b**ch! You're a fat s**t, you're a fat w**re."

As expected, the contentious moment quickly went viral on the social media platform, with several community members expressing shock at the Florida native's words. Twitter user @Ripparachie's response gained a fair amount of traction, in which they stated:

"Wait, how is he even popular? What type of vibe is this!?"

"B**ch got caught stealing food, that's why she went to prison" - Adin Ross's derogatory remarks about a woman goes viral

The aforementioned interaction was captured from a livestream on March 16, 2023. Adin Ross was chatting with random people on a video chat platform known as Monkey.

At the 03:23-hour mark, the content creator was matched with a woman who was having a discussion with someone off-screen. Ross initiated the conversation by saying:

"Facts. Personality. Do it. Do it. You have an ex? Hi! Hi."

With the woman's attention then drawn to the streamer, she responded with a rude hand gesture. Upon seeing this, Adin Ross didn't hold back and began insulting her by calling her offensive names:

"You're a fat w**re, that's why your ex cheated on you with another fat ugly w**re, too! F**k you, b**ch! F**k you s**t!"

Timestamp: 03:23:55

Ross continued to listen to the woman's conversation while making the same hand gesture. He overheard the latter saying something about being "taken out by the cops again," to which he responded:

"What did you do? F**k you, w**re! S*ck my d**k! What did you go to juvie for? (the woman tells the streamer to 'shut up' and says that he was 'annoying'). You're a fat, ugly, w**re, whale. You're going to be fat forever! F**k you! Fat a** b**ch! Yeah, yeah! You're fat!"

The Los Angeles-based personality burst out laughing as the woman ended the call. He then went on to say:

"B**ch got caught stealing food, that's why she went to prison!"

Online community reacts to the streamer's clip

Keemstar's tweet featuring the 22-year-old streamer's interaction garnered over 55k likes and more than 1,830 comments. Twitch content creator Macaiyla expressed her sentiments by sharing an image:

According to the Twitter user @ChasersFrame, Ross' antics were "not okay" and further stated that Kick must "fix" the situation:

However, not all of the reactions were critical of Adin Ross, with some praising the streamer and commenting:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Adin Ross is a popular Just Chatting streamer and e-dating host who made the streaming platform transition to Kick after being indefinitely banned on Twitch. He has previously made headlines for his contentious behavior, and most recently got into a feud with political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

