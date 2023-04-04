"xQ-Karen" - HasanAbi responds to xQc's comments that the former should be banned after showing a fatality on his livestream

During a livestream on April 4, 2023, popular Twitch content creator Hasan "HasanAbi" responded to fellow streamer Felix "xQc's" most recent take. For context, the French-Canadian demanded that Hasan be barred from the platform after he allegedly displayed a fatality during a police chase.

HasanAbi called out xQc, saying that the latter "revitalized" the situation for "no reason." He went on to say that the circumstances are something that content creators are aware of and know "not to bring up," unless they are bored or want to farm drama.

Continuing further, the Turkish-American personality stated:

"It's something that, like, content creators know not to bring up. Unless they're, again, bored, want attention, want to farm drama. Want to get brownie points from the worst f**king weirdos on the internet. And that's what he is doing. You know? xQ-Karen. Whatever."

"I'm the fake friend, though!" - HasanAbi goes off on xQc for the latter's recent remarks

HasanAbi was an hour into his livestream on April 4, when he noticed a Twitch chatter mention xQc calling for his suspension from Twitch. Upon seeing this, the political commentator stated that the latter's take was "dumb as f**k."

Hasan recalled Felix's statement, in which he stated that he "was not being a snitch." The former voiced his sentiments, saying:

"Yeah, I'm not even going to talk about that. It's dumb as f**k. Yeah, I love when Felix is like, 'Yeah, I'm not snitching,' and proceeds to snitch. Which is like, not even a snitch, but worse than that. Because he is like, literally calling for a ban. He's just f**king bored. He just wants to drama-bait. He's going to get some good Reddit points."

Timestamp: 01:18:25

HasanAbi explained what happened on his livestream that prompted xQc to call for a ban:

"Both he and I, and many other people watched a car chase, and I was not as quick as he was to click away. I mean, I clicked away, as well. But the dude jumped out of a car during the car chase. He later died. But, not there. And there wasn't any, like... there wasn't any blood or anything like that."

According to Hasan, xQc was looking for "brownie points" on the internet because he did not show the causality on his Twitch channel:

"It happened, like... days ago! Like, they tried to push that on LSF (r/LivestreamFail), as like, momentum. They were like, 'Dude, we got to get Hasan banned for this.' And then it didn't happen, so then they got mad. So then, xQc turned around and revitalized it for no f**king reason."

After referring to Felix as "xQ-Karen," HasanAbi added:

"I'm the fake friend, though!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

HasanAbi's response to xQc was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamer's response (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

While one Redditor called the entire controversy "stupid and petty," another community member speculated that xQc was setting up a "Twitch narrative" because he was seemingly shifting to Kick.

