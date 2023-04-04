xQc accidentally reveals "Kick thing" after leaking his Twitter DMs once again

On April 4, 2023, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" returned to his channel to play a variety of games. He also hosted a Just Chatting segment, during which he leaked his private messages on Twitter once again. However, this wasn't the only thing that xQc unintentionally revealed during his broadcast, as the former Overwatch pro also mentioned a "Kick thing."

After ensuring that he did not reveal any confidential information, the Twitch star remarked:

"Oh, my god. Dude, I thought I leaked my King thing. Oh, my god! Okay, well..."

Streaming community speculates as xQc hints at potential plans with Kick

At the 21-minute mark of his most recent livestream, xQc was reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He opened up a tweet from the emotes platform, 7TV, during which he leaked his direct messages once again. This time, he was seen conversing with Jared "Zombs," ChefBronel, Kaitlyn "Amouranth," Danyell "TheDanDangler," and Twitter user @Kamzara23.

Upon realizing this, he squealed and immediately closed the web browser tab. After quickly checking to see what was shown on stream, xQc was relieved that he did not leak a "Kick thing." The streamer grinned slyly after making the statement and continued further, adding:

"Jesus! What the f**k? That is bad. That is bad! I'm moving on."

Timestamp: 00:21:40

As expected, xQc's mention of Kick in his broadcast went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 95 community members reacting, Redditor u/bulbasaurz speculated that if the content creator does end up moving to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, he will most likely "just gamble":

"If he moves, it won't be exclusive. He will prob (probably) stream on Twitch, then be contracted to X amount of hours a month on Kick, which he will probably just gamble during."

Redditors discussing the streamer's potential move to Kick 1/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

According to Reddit user u/grurlock, it will be interesting to see how long Kick continues to fund their platform to sign some of the most well-known figures in the streaming industry:

Redditors discussing the streamer's potential move to Kick 2/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One community member stated that better chat moderation tools need to be implemented on Kick. They cited political commentator Steven "Destiny's" channel as an example:

Redditors discussing the streamer's potential move to Kick 3/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

Redditors discussing the streamer's potential move to Kick 4/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For those unaware, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Adin Ross announced that Kick has signed six popular streamers, including some "mega-superstar" content creators.

One of the first announcements came on March 29, 2023, when Chess Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru" officially signed with Kick.

