"This idiotic take is so short-sighted" - xQc reacts to Asmongold's comments on the "cracker" controversy

On March 8, 2023, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" reacted to fellow Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold's" viral take on the "cracker" controversy. After hearing the latter share his thoughts on the debacle through an analogy, the French-Canadian personality claimed he made a "major oversight."

According to xQc, people believe America and the West are the "end of the world." He responded to those who claimed the region was "influential," saying:

"The thing is, you know, America or the West isn't the world. You might think, 'It's influential.' Nah, be quiet, dude. Okay? In terms of scope, as a whole, it's not the world. Okay? America isn't the world. The way we behave here, okay? Listen to me, this is my takeaway. This idiotic take is so short-sighted."

xQc gives his take on Asmongold's comments on the "cracker" and racism debacle

The former Overwatch pro was browsing r/LivestreamFail when he came across a highly upvoted post featuring Asmongold commenting on people "justifying" the use of racial slurs against White people.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was heard saying:

"Nobody would say that you're not being racist if you go to Japan and India, where Indian people or Japanese people have all the power. And then you're racist to them, and then Indians and Japanese tell you to get the f**k out!"

The Austin, Texas-based content creator continued further:

"That would immediately be racist. Everybody would agree that's racist. So if it's built off of the structure of power, then logically you'd be able to be racist against people in other countries, if they're the majority population."

xQc paused the clip and asserted that Asmongold's take had a "major oversight." He explained:

"Yeah, see, major oversight. Guys, guys, he thinks that people can think farther than their country. People think that America and the West is end of the world. Bro, and even then, people think that the Earth is a f**king disk and it's like, one continent, or some s**t. And then, like, they think that it doesn't exist."

Timestamp: 00:53:30

The Quebec native said that America and the West were not the "end of the world" and suggested that Asmongold's viewpoint was "short-signed." He returned to watching the remaining half of the latter's clip in which he said:

"Again, the only real reason why people want to be able to do it, is because they are racist. Just assume that people that want to use racial slurs with the intended affect of them being used against that race of people, in a degrading way. Just assume..."

The conversation concluded with xQc reacting to the aforementioned statement by exclaiming:

"Oh my god! Diminishing a person to the color of their skin is just being racist? Wait, it doesn't have to do with history, power, ongoing social media, society, the fabrics, the language, and Wikipedia, and BlackRock?! You're telling me that if I say, 'You equals skin color LULW (Twitch emote),' is racist? What the f**k, dude?!"

Fans react to xQc's clip

xQc's clip was shared on r/LivestreamFail and quickly became a hot topic of conversation. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

xQc is a well-known streaming personality broadcasting on Twitch since 2016. At the time of writing, he had 11,671,004 followers and was ranked as the second most popular channel on the platform.

