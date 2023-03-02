"This s**t is terrifying": Fans react to Pokimane's latest heart-wrenching claim of name misuse

On March 2, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" took to her channel to reveal that a higher-up individual within the industry had "targeted and manipulated" women from her community by "falsifying s*xual relationships" with the streamer.

Pokimane mentioned that the unnamed person also leaked privileged information and threatened to harm himself if the aforementioned women spoke up against him. Imane even provided details on how the latter misused her name.

What did Pokimane reveal about the higher-up in the industry?

The Moroccan-Canadian personality addressed the streaming community during a broadcast on March 2, 2023. At the 18-minute mark, Imane revealed information about a person she and many other streamers have been working with "for years." She stated:

"Essentially, someone that I and many streamers have been working with for years. Someone who was also employed at a large company in the industry has targeted and manipulated girls, specifically in my community, by falsifying a romantic and s*xual relationship with me. Leaking privileged information he gathered from his job, as well as threatening to harm himself if these girls turned against him."

Pokimane mentioned that the individual was very well-connected in the streaming industry and that he knows several content creators. However, the situation began to change a few months ago, when women in her community contacted her manager and sent "countless screenshots" of their interactions with this unnamed higher-up:

"He has helped us with many things! This was someone that we were genuinely grateful for their help. That is, until a few months ago. A few girls in my community came forward to me with some concerns and asked to speak to my manager. They proceeded to send my manager countless screenshots and videos of their conversation with him, proving the lying and manipulation that was going on."

The OfflineTV co-founder shed light on the individual's antics, claiming that he would approach women in the streamer's chat room. Pokimane then revealed the type of messages he would send them:

"He would then tell the girls that he is suicidal and deals with mental health issues, which, of course, would garner him a lot of sympathy. And again, these girls are so sweet. So, of course, they would hear him out. And once he felt that he gained their trust enough, he would start sharing these Photoshopped Discord conversations with me. Like, he would share it with them, of me and him, as well as making up wild stories about me."

Pokimane stated that she had never met or hung out with this individual:

"I've never hung out with them, let alone, had any relationship with past, talking about only work-related things. I did not have s*xual relations with this man. He fabricated all of this, just to manipulate these girls."

Continuing further, the Los Angeles-based content creator elaborated on how the person misused her name:

"He told elaborate stories of our alleged s*xual encounters, in detail, to girls that are like, in my community. Things that obviously never occurred. He created fake screenshots as evidence. Discord logs. When he and I would talk about work things, he would then take that conversation and like, edit the second half of it to, like, look appropriate or weird. I don't even want to go in details because it's f**king gross."

The streaming community reacts to Pokimane's revelation

Pokimane is one of the most influential figures within the streaming world, having been active on Twitch since 2016. She became one of the first female streaming personalities to garner over nine million followers on her Twitch channel in 2022.

