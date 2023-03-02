"It's disgusting": Pokimane breaks down while sharing story of a person using her name to manipulate women in the industry

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has revealed shocking details about a man in the streaming industry who allegedly manipulated various women by claiming to be her boyfriend.

The Canadian-Moroccan personality took to her stream today to inform the masses about the manipulator who allegedly lied to many women to gain their trust with photoshopped pictures. She broke down while recounting how she felt after learning that the unnamed person had used her name to dupe women.

Pokimane said:

"Just anger that someone would use my name, my reputation, my trust, the trust that these girls had in me. To then manipulate them for his own benefit. It's just so f*cking disgusting."

Pokimane is one of the most prominent female streamers in the world and has a massive following on Twitch. She is, in a way, the beacon for aspiring female streamers worldwide. This is why the story of someone using her credibility to harm women in the community is such a big deal to her.

Pokimane recounts how someone in streaming industry duped women into sending him compromising photos by using her name

In her stream, Pokimane talked about the various ways in which the man allegedly used her name and connections to blackmail and manipulate women to send him compromising pictures.

As for his identity, he appears to be a veteran of the industry with access to classified information about Pokimane and other streamer-related things.

The OTV co-founder also revealed that many streamers have worked with the person in question for extended periods of time, making him seem trustworthy in the public eye. She said:

"Someone that I and many streamers have been working with for years. Someone who was also employed at a large company in the industry has targetted and manipulated girls, specifically in my community, by falsifying a romantic and s*xual relationship with me, leaking privileged information that he gathered from his job."

In his bid to gain the trust of these women, the man allegedly also talked about being suicidal, trapping them in a conversation that they felt they could not back out of.

Timestamp 21:05

Pokimane revealed:

"He's been doing it basically for the two years that I've known and worked with him every now and then... He claimed that his 'relationship' with me has made me suicidal and he used this to make the girls feel like they couldn't turn their backs on him and to think that I was an evil person."

To that end, the man also allegedly fabricated a romantic relationship with Pokimane, sharing doctored photos of Discord chats and photos that he falsely claimed to be hers:

"He told elaborate stories of our alleged s*xual encounters in detail to girls in my community, things that obviously never occurred. He created fake screenshots as evidence, Discord logs.

"When he and I would talk about work things, he would then take that conversation and edit the second half of it to look inappropriate... He would use like, inappropriate photos, like nudes, that weren't of me and eh would send them to the girls and say that it was me."

The Legacy Streamer Award winner from last year also explained how he would use classified information to gain trust:

"He also leaked confidential information to gain their trust. For example, let's say that he worked at a company that sponsored me... He would tell the girls how much I made to make himself seem important."

The reason for his actions was apparently to try to develop a romantic relationship with the women:

"Afterwards he would then try to develop romantic and s*xual relationships with these girls after gaining their trust. He would hit on them, offer to fly them out, meet up in person, send them gifts, ask for inappropriate photos of them after sending them fake inappropriate photos of me..."

Reddit reacts

Fans have had varying reactions to this revelation, but the most frequent query has been about the name of the individual responsible for the alleged act.

Here are a few comments from r/LivestreamFail, where a clip from the stream has gained significant traction:

Pokimane announced that the victims did not want the perpetrator's name to be made public. It remains to be seen if more information on the incident will be made public.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes