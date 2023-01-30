Top 5 female Twitch streamers to watch out for in 2023

The last few years have seen a significant influx of female streamers on Twitch, many of whom have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers with their hard work. Even though the Amazon-owned streaming platform is mainly male-dominated, the growth of female personalities in the streaming community has been commendable.

Fans are already acquainted with names that have millions of followers. Personalities such as Imane "Pokimane" (gamer and content creator), Kaitlyn "Amouranth" (ASMR and Hot Tub streamer), Ironmouse (VTuber), and Rachell "Valkyrae" (former Twitch streamer, now on YouTube) are among the most notable ones within the online community.

However, this article will focus on five female streamers that have quickly risen in popularity. Whether or not they become a part of the mainstream remains to be seen, but there is no doubt about the ingenuity of these content creators.

5 female Twitch streamers you should watch in 2023

1) Storymodebae

Bri "Storymodebae" is the first inclusion in the list. It's fair to say that she is a streamer who flies under the radar. For those unaware, Bri is a GTA V streamer and story-mode gamer who, by her own admission, wants to impact the gaming community positively. In an interview with The Verge, she asserted:

“I saw Black men on YouTube. But as far as Black women, it’s like you have to type in “Black girl gamers” or these specific keywords so you could kind of find your tribe and find your people.”

With over 38.7K followers, she has streamed games such as GTA V, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Cyberpunk. She is also active on YouTube.

2) AshleyRoboto

Throw some aroboLove in Chat for When she's not solving the mystery of Kingdom Hearts lore (glhf), our newest Ambassador spreads positivity and love on Twitch.Throw some aroboLove in Chat for @AshleyRoboto When she's not solving the mystery of Kingdom Hearts lore (glhf), our newest Ambassador spreads positivity and love on Twitch. Throw some aroboLove in Chat for @AshleyRoboto. https://t.co/ANmClAVRi4

The second entrant, Ashley "AshleyRoboto," is a Canadian streamer with over 93K followers. Those familiar with her content will know she has a unique blend of humor and creativity.

Interestingly, she is also a Twitch ambassador. When interviewed about her ambassadorship with Twitch, the streamer stated:

“It was one of my goals for this year and it came true really quick, which was wild. So, I'm super proud and I'm super grateful for the opportunity because I love Twitch. Twitch totally changed my life."

Before becoming a full-time streamer, she used to take on commissioned projects that required her to create emotes for other streamers. She presently dabbles with Minecraft and other simulation games such as Stardew Valley.

3) BrookeAB

Valkyrae is the first name that comes to mind when hearing about 100 Thieves. However, Brooke "BrookeAB" has established herself as one of the biggest streamers within the organization. Despite not having as many millions of followers as her counterparts, she, nonetheless, has compelled over 1.3 million people hit the follow button, making her among the fastest-growing personalities on the platform.

She is a streamer one should keep an eye on. As far as her content is concerned, she usually streams Valorant and Apex Legends. Fun fact, she is presently engaged to fellow streamer Mason "Symfuhny."

4) Kyedae

Onto a more familiar name, Kaede "Kyedae" is a Japanese-Canadian Twitch streamer and is presently contracted to the 100 Thieves. Kaede has quickly risen in the ranks of female streamers. In 2022, she was the eighth most-watched female Twitch streamer, with over 11.46 million views.

Kyedae's introduction to streaming happened through her now-fiancee Tyson "TenZ," an esports player for Sentinels. She presently has over 2.1 million followers.

5) Emiru

OTK's only female content creator, Emily "Emiru," is not only among the fastest-growing American streamers but also a noted cosplayer. With over 1.1 million followers, she had a breakout year in 2022.

She was nominated for two major gaming awards starting with the Best League of Legends Streamer for the Streamer Awards. She also received a nomination for the Breakout Streamer for the 12th Streamy Awards.

Aside from League of Legends, she spends time on other games, such as Super Mario 24.

