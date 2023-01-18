"They wanted $130,000" - Emiru talks about streamers approaching her for "loans"

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" went live on her channel to progress through her first playthrough of Dark Souls. Before playing the game, she spent some time interacting with her audience, during which she revealed lending money to One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif."

Emiru added that other streamers also approached her for loans and called it the "loan shark arc." She stated that one of the individuals asked her for a $130,000 loan.

The professional cosplayer mentioned that the loan agreement called for them to pay the principal over 20 years at a 0% interest rate. She stated:

"They wanted $130,000."

Emiru explains how the "loan shark" joke led to streamers asking her for money

The conversation started at the 30-minute mark of her January 18 broadcast, when Emiru claimed she was "annoyed." She expressed her displeasure with the "loan shark arc" and elaborated:

"So I haven't said this on stream, but since... oh my god, this is so annoying! Okay, so since the loan shark joke thing started, a lot of; not a lot of people, like, three or four people have come to me to ask me for massive loans. And it's all people, that's like... I'm kind of friends with some. It kind of makes me sad."

The 25-year-old streamer explained why she was okay with lending Mizkif money, stating that she was confident the latter would repay her:

"The reason I was fine with loaning to Miz is because I know he has that money. Not in liquid. I know he will pay me back. Not like, take forever. And especially like, since he told everyone."

Emiru then mentioned an unnamed streamer who connected with her sometime back, asking for a loan. She stated:

"This one person today. So they asked me for a loan like, I don't even know, like, half a week ago, or something, right? At first, they were like, asking for a small amount and I already kind of didn't want to. But they were like, 'Oh, haha. We can write up a contract. Haha.' And I was like, 'Sure, whatever.' But I wasn't like, wanting to do it."

Timestamp: 00:30:40

The One True King (OTK) member claimed to have received the contract from the individual and provided details, saying:

"They sent me the contract today that they had, their like, an assistant or something, write up. They wanted... they wanted $130,000. I was like, 'Who do you think I am?' And here's the crazy part. They wanted 20 years to pay me back. They wanted to pay me back, like, $500 a month for 20 years

Emiru decided not to lend a large sum after reading the contract. She then recalled the individual's response, in which they pitched in to cut the loan period by ten years.

A few moments later, Emiru mentioned that the contract included a 0% interest rate:

"Oh yeah, that's the other thing. The contract they wrote had 0% interest for 20 years. I was like, 'Bro, what?!'"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 20 fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via PancakesAndTwitch/YouTube)

While one viewer advised the community to "never" lend money to their friends, another stated that the 0% interest mentioned in the contract would have caused Emiru to lose a lot of money due to inflation.

