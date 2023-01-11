What are the allegations against YouTuber Andrew Callaghan?

In early January this year, popular YouTuber Andrew Callaghan made headlines after a series of s*xual assault allegations were leveled against him. TikTok user Caroline Elise (@cornbreadasserole) was one of the first to provide details in a two-minute, 20-second-long video.

This article will detail the allegations made against Andrew Callaghan, as well as take a look at an update on the situation from prominent internet personality Ethan Klein of h3h3 Productions.

Exploring the s*xual assault allegations against Andrew Callaghan

On January 6, 2023, Twitter user @babytriggy shared TikTok user Caroline Elise's (@cornbreadasserole) video. The address began with the latter stating that she attempted to contact Andrew Callaghan and asked him to take accountability for his actions:

"My abuser, Andrew Callaghan, also known as All Gas No Brakes, Channel 5, and whatever his new HBO show is called, I forget, has been plastered all over my news feed, and I've tried to come to him, person-to-person, and try to get him to take accountability for what he did. But his version of what happened the night he assaulted me is so skewed. So, I will tell you that he did eventually get consent."

Caroline Elise claimed that Callaghan "wore" her down and spoke about the s*xual assault allegations, saying:

"That's the main point, is that he eventually got consent because he wore me down. He told me he needed a place to stay for the night, and he had some sort of falling out with one of his crew members, or whatever. And I was very clear about the fact that we are not hooking up. He gets in my bed and wears me down to the point where I eventually do agree to do things that I wasn't proud of."

The TikToker continued further by recounting the incident:

"And I wasn't proud of them and I thought it was my fault for so long that I continued to be nice to him after the situation. He wouldn't leave my house the next morning, and then as time went on and I processed things, I thought, 'You know what? Just because eventually I said, 'Okay, whatever,' because I was trying to just get the whole night over with, so that it could be morning, so that he could leave, it doesn't discount the fact that I told him no!'"

Caroline Elise went on to say that Andrew Callaghan "coerced her" into doing things that she didn't want to do:

"I told him no so many times prior to this. I said, 'I'm tired. I'm not really feeling it.' I came up with any excuse that I possibly could, to just get him off of me. And he still found a way to coerce me into things that I didn't want to do. And this is really hard for me to say."

@cornbreadasserole stated that she eventually decided to share her story because it was becoming difficult for her to "relive the trauma" after seeing Andrew Callaghan gain a platform as someone who "cares about human rights:"

"I never thought I would come forward. But it's even more hard to have to relive the trauma that I endured every single day by seeing this man, as a 'social justice warrior,' as someone who cares about human rights, get a platform. You shouldn't be supporting him! And at the end of the day, like, I've told close friends of mine."

The video concluded, with Caroline Elise talking about how Andrew responded to her privately:

I've tried coming out about this before and he texted me saying that it basically ruined his life and that his life was over now because of things that I said. And other women have come forward to me. But this is my first time publicly talking about it on a platform like TikTok because I hope it gets traction. I hope people listen to me. I hope that if something similar has happened to you that you know that that's not your fault."

Interested readers can view the video here:

Additional allegations against Andrew Callaghan

In addition to Caroline Elise (@cornbreadasserole), a few others have come forward with their own stories as well. TikTok user @moldyfreckle posted a three-minute video, accusing Andrew Callaghan of s*xual assault:

"After we got to my car, he started advancing towards me and started touching my inner thigh and pulled me forward and started kissing my neck. So I really couldn't move out of the position. He was holding me tightly."

Conversation threads on the subject gained traction on the r/h3h3productions subreddit, with Redditor u/pouritup679's story receiving hundreds of upvotes. They described their interaction with Andrew Callaghan and levied the s*xual assault allegations, saying:

"A few days later we made plans to hang out again. After a while, he asked me to come into the RV, and I did. At this time he started kissing me, and asked me to have s*x with him. I repeatedly stated that I didn’t know if I wanted to, and that I really didn’t think I wanted to have s*x. He continued to pressure me, and ask me to bl*w him or have s*x with him."

The Redditor added:

"As a survivor of many s*xual assaults, I started to hope that if I just bl*w him, it would stop. While I did that, he called one of the men he worked with to tell him he needed a condom. He then continued to ask me to have s*x until I gave in. After so many requests, I felt it was the only option. I remember disassociating hoping it would just end soon."

A Reddit user sharing their interaction with Andrew Callaghan (Image via r/h3h3productions)

Ethan Klein provides an update on Andrew Callaghan

Ethan Klein of h3h3 Productions claimed to have contacted Andrew Callaghan, stating that the latter was "at a psych ward" and was not "doing well:"

"First, I just wanted to make sure that... he told me he was at like, a psych ward. He was not doing well. He was having panic attacks and stuff. And I, first of all, wanted to make sure that he was safe, that he wasn't going to hurt himself, that he was with people that cared about him. Obviously, I don't think; I'm... I don't want him to die. I'm hoping none of y'all think he should die for this. Do you?"

The YouTuber stated that he was "not defending" Callaghan and that he believed the victims' stories:

"And so, I did confirm that he is doing okay. So that was a relief to me. Again, I'm not defending him and I believe that those victims 100%, since they came out with their videos."

Ethan Klein claims he talked to Andrew & Andrew confirmed the 2 stories are true. I didn’t watch the podcast but others said Ethan said AC was(/is?) working on a statement TW mention of suicidal thoughts/psych wardEthan Klein claims he talked to Andrew & Andrew confirmed the 2 stories are true. I didn’t watch the podcast but others said Ethan said AC was(/is?) working on a statement streamable.com/t/62ubh7 TW mention of suicidal thoughts/psych wardEthan Klein claims he talked to Andrew & Andrew confirmed the 2 stories are true. I didn’t watch the podcast but others said Ethan said AC was(/is?) working on a statement streamable.com/t/62ubh7

Ethan Klein went on to say that Andrew Callaghan "confirmed" that he knew the victims and the "encounters" that he had with them:

"So what was I saying? So, what I was going to say before y'all jumping to conclusion that he confirmed what they're saying is true. Okay? Y'all f***ing... you know what I mean? He confirmed that he knew the girls and they had encounters with them. So right out the bat... you know what I mean? He was pretty open and basically that's what I wanted to hear, right? He confirmed that this stuff basically happened."

Readers can watch the video here.

At the time of writing this article, there have been no official statements from Andrew Callaghan regarding the s*xual assault allegations.

