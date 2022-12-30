HBO's This Place Rules: Who is Andrew Callaghan? Meet popular gonzo journalist ahead of new documentary premiere

HBO's This Place Rules is set to premiere on December 30, 2022, bringing the offbeat but brilliant Andrew Callaghan back to the mainstream media. The documentary will follow him on a year-long RV journey through the US as the country deals with numerous drawbacks from the past two years, including the pandemic, racial justice, and election results.

Moreover, this results in a look into the American mindset of all kinds, such as white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists. The central thematic element of the documentary will be about the 2020 United States presidential election, but with a perspective from various people. This may lead to some answers regarding the Capitol attack by delving into the grassroots level of the problem.

Ahead of the film's premiere on Friday, here is an introduction to the journalist Andrew Callaghan behind all of this.

Andrew Callaghan's interest in journalism is rooted in his high school year

Andrew Callaghan is perhaps best known for his Youtube hit All Gas No Brakes, which is quite popular within the streaming community. The American journalist was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Capitol Hill when he was young.

Callaghan never fancied studying and later revealed that he hated every class from his kindergarten to the end of his college, except journalism in his junior year of high school. He first started his work when he interviewed people associated with the Darknet Market Silk Road, Occupy Seattle protesters, and Juggalos. This was during his gap year before his college.

He later studied journalism on a full scholarship at Loyola University while working as a doorman. This period of time and observation led to his first proper hit, Quarter Confession, where he interviewed people on the streets.

In 2019, Andrew Callaghan published All Gas, No Brakes: A Hitchhiker's Diary as a memoir recounting his experiences on a trip two years ago, which laid the foundation for his Youtube series in partnership with Doing Things Media. This series was a massive hit. However, he later quit the show after disagreements with Doing Things Media. He currently runs Channel 5 through Patreon.

Andrew Callaghan's style of interview is one of the standout things about him. He lets his subjects speak a lot more and often depicts his own reaction as well. Speaking about convincing big names to talk to him with ease, Andrew Callaghan told Business Insider:

"I think just being on the front lines and being kind of like a recurring presence at major political rallies and events. Also, I just kind of nod my way through America without asking any, you know, pre-loaded aggressive questions. And I think I kind of just end up in these crazy situations 'cause I'm able to gain people's trust pretty quickly."

In the same interview, he also spoke about his plans after the documentary premiere. He said:

"I'm on the Channel 5 live tour. So as soon as it's over, I'm gonna take a break, maybe take a week off until my movie drops. Immediately after that, I'm gonna get back on the road, back to coverage. I want to start covering migrant issues. There's a large border crisis happening in El Paso. I want to do more stuff internationally."

This Place Rules will premiere on December 30, 2022, on HBO.

