HBO's new documentary, This Place Rules, is set to air on the channel on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11 pm ET/PT, as per WarnerMedia. It focuses on the events that led to the shocking January 6 riot at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

The upcoming documentary is directed by noted American journalist Andrew Callaghan, who makes his directorial debut with the film. Actor Jonah Hill is reportedly among the producers of the documentary. The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

This Place Rules on HBO promises quirky undertones

On December 8, 2022, HBO dropped the official trailer for the documentary, which offers a peek into the chaotic events that unfolded on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC. Director Andrew Callaghan, who also features extensively in the film, introduces himself in the trailer and describes the content of the documentary, saying,

''This is the story of the events that led up to the January 6 Capitol riot, as I saw them unfold.''

The trailer for This Place Rules maintains a quirky and bizarre tone with a unique sense of humor, promising a unique experience. Here's the official synopsis of the documentary, according to WarnerMedia:

''Acclaimed for his unfiltered reporting and deadpan humor, Andrew Callaghan brings his gonzo style reporting to HBO to explore the undercurrents that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As one of the best-known and hardest working journalists of his generation, the 25-year-old ventures on a wild RV journey through America to take the pulse of a divided nation.''

The description further reads:

''In 2020, as COVID rages, protests sweep the country, and a monumental election looms, Callaghan captures the chaos in the streets and a wide spectrum of views – with just a camera and a microphone.''

It concludes:

''Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, THIS PLACE RULES exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating.''

Based on the official trailer for This Place Rules and synopsis, viewers can expect a comprehensive documentary that portrays the numerous complex facets of the incident that shook the country. It focuses on the pivotal events that led to the event and depicts interactions with various people who share their thoughts on the incident.

Andrew Callaghan travels across the country with a mic, interviewing various people as he tries to delve deep into the country's mindset and what led to the Capitol riot. The documentary is expected to feature Callaghan's signature Gonzo style reporting that has garnered him massive critical acclaim over the years.

Andrew Gallaghan rose to fame thanks to the success of the hit YouTube channel titled All Gas No Breakes. He also runs Channel 5, which enjoys massive viewership and displays Gallaghan's Gonzo style of journalism, which is reportedly devoid of objectivity and uses first-person narrative throughout the stories.

Don't forget to catch HBO's new documentary, This Place Rules, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11 pm ET/PT.

