“Probably motivated by defending her friend” - HasanAbi provides his take on Maya Higa’s final statement

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" voiced his opinions on fellow content creator Maya Higa's final statement regarding the ongoing s*xual harassment controversy.

While talking about Maya's TwitLonger post, HasanAbi came across a message from Twitch viewer alieeezy saying:

"Bro why did Maya tell Adrianah to make definitive statements if Adrianah said she was confused on whether it happened or not??"

Hasan agreed with the viewer's comments and stated that Maya's presence in the situation was "coercive." He also believed that she should not have been around when Twitch streamer AdrianahLee was providing her story in a TwitLonger post. HasanAbi said:

"But someone as who herself has been the victim of s*xual assault, I think... in that moment, what she was trying to specify. One, because I can't speak about her motivations personally, was because she was not clear on what had happened. And was probably motivated by defending her friend, which is wrong! That is the wrong part of this. That is f***ked up! Okay?"

HasanAbi talks about Maya Higa's final statement amid streamer controversy

On September 25, Maya Higa released a TwitLonger post with het final statement regarding the Mizkif and CrazySlick controversy. Maya claimed that she did not go to AdiranahLee's house with the "intention of manipulating" the latter's story. The TwitLongerpost read:

"I did not go to the house that day with the intention of manipulating Adrianah’s story. I did not cover up s*xual assault. This would not be possible as even Adrianah did not consider the incident to be s*xual assault until this past Monday (09/19/2022), as she said on her stream."

At the 01:32 mark of HasanAbi's livestream, the streamer read out the aforementioned statement and provided his take on the matter.

After speculating that Maya was "probably motivated" to defend her friend, the political commentator remarked:

"If she had handled this with a delicacy of the situation... the delicate nature of the situation. If she handled this appropriately, she would not have gone over there (at AdrianahLee's house) at all. Or even if she did, she would not have said, 'Oh well, you're saying it's not like s*xual assault, so I guess it's not s*xual assault.'"

The content creator continued by saying that s*xual assault victims usually look for "any way out" of the situation:

"Even in that situation, when a victim herself is saying, 'It's not s*xual assault. 'Okay? You can't be motivated in any meaningful capacity to make it seem like that. Because a lot of people in situations like this, a lot of victims in situations like this, are looking for any out. Okay?"

(Timestamp: 01:31:46)

HasanAbi added that victims are also "well aware" of the social pressures in the aftermath of a traumatic event:

"Because they are already well aware of the social pressures that are going to be compounding, that are going to be f***ing coming down on top of them, when they come out of a traumatic event. Okay? When they come out of their own personal experience in the aftermath of a traumatic event."

Hasan then explained why he felt Maya Higa messed up:

"So for that reason, okay, anyone who especially has her own personal experience with this sort of a thing is completely aware of this. Or should've been completely aware of this. Okay? Even if they were personally misguided. Okay? That's it! That's the main f**k up on Maya's behalf here. Whether she was oblivious to it being s*xual assault or not, she should have handled it with more."

Fans react to HasanAbi's sentiments

HasanAbi's clip was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 755 fans engaging discussing the topic. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

For context, on September 21, AdrianahLee aired a two-hour long broadcast in which she alleged CrazySlick s*xually assaulted her. According to the streamer, Slick inappropriately touched her by placing his hands on her chest while claiming to be "checking her pulse."

During the latter half of the stream, AdrianaLee played a year-old clip in which Mizkif was heard seemingly downplaying the s*xual assault charges and stating that the situation "did not matter on a low scale."

