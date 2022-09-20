“Why didn’t you come out with this?” - HasanAbi hits back at xQc for allegedly hiding information regarding s*xual assault

The feud between Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" and Felix "xQc" raged on earlier today, with the latter venting on Discord and labeling the former a "rat."

After reading xQc's comments and noticing how the French-Canadian streamer seemingly revealed that he was aware of fellow Twitch streamer AdrianahLee's s*xual harassment, HasanAbi exclaimed:

"Wait, you f***ing freak! Why didn't you come out with this, then?"

HasanAbi calls xQc a "freak" after the latter seemingly reveals that he knew about a Twitch streamer's s*xual assault

On September 20, several prominent streaming figures such as Imane "Pokimane" and Matthew "Mizkif" pleaded with Twitch to ban the slots and gambling category from the platform.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" was not happy with the sentiment and ended up having a massive argument with Mizkif on Twitter. Later, he accused Mizkif of covering up alleged s*xual harassment involving CrazySlick.

Trainwreckstv alleges Mizkif of covering up a s*xual assault (Image via Twitter)

At the seven-hour mark of Hasan's stream, viewers shared xQc's Discord messages, in which the latter expressed his unhappiness with the streamers' stance on pushing for a ban on the gambling category on Twitch. Felix threw shade at Hasan and others, saying:

"Hasan is a rat. He's taking a stance about something he doesn't know anything about with Poki, it's going to blow up in their face. Mark my words. People going against Train right now, are gunning themselves down rn (right now), not the right stance to have."

HasanAbi read Felix's Discord messages out loud and clarified:

"I didn't take a f***ing stance! My position against Trainwrecks revolvs around gambling. Are these motherf***kers now saying like, I'm taking a stance against Trainwrecks, that is something outside of gambling? Because that's not the case! It's pretty f***ing rat-like behavior, to just, sit around on your f***ing offline chat, and just accuse both me, and Pokimane, that like, of s**t that we don't know anything about!"

Timestamp: 07:32:29

Another viewer shared xQc's messages which he posted on fellow Twitch content creator AdrianahLee's channel. One Twitch chat message read:

"Remember when I said 'end times,' yeah, I was talking to Train on Discord. We knew."

Hasan was taken aback when the former Overwatch pro claimed he was aware of the matter. He opined on content creators who waited for the "opportune" time to reveal the matter and said:

"Why are they like, literally; why are they f***ing, in his most unhinged way, hiding, like, s*xual assault? What the f**k, and like, waiting for the most 'opportune' time to 'reveal' it, while simultaneously yelling at me for not even knowing anything about it. That means you're a f***ked up person, idiot!"

HasanAbi added:

"You knew about it, and you never said anything about it, while simultaneously saying, 'Hasan is defending Mizkif,' when I don't anything! How f***ing braindead do you have to be? That is literally disgusting, dude!"

Fans react to HasanAbi calling out xQc

The conversation thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit accrued well over 1,800 upvotes and featured more than 469 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

The beef between the two content creators was ignited earlier this month when xQc backed out of QTCinderella's S**tcamp 2022 at the last minute. HasanAbi was unhappy with the decision and called out Felix on his alternative Twitter account.

