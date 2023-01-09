"Extremely disappointing": Andrew Callaghan SA accusations explored as All Gas No Brakes creator comes under scrutiny 

Misconduct allegations against All Gas No Breaks’ Andrew Callaghan have come to light. A TikToker recently took to the video sharing platform to share her experience with the 25-year-old content creator. Since then, several other women have come forward claiming that the internet personality s*xually assaulted them.

TikToker @cornbreadasserole was the first among many women to come forward and expose the YouTuber. In the video, she claimed that Andrew Callaghan “wore” her down and “coerced” her into getting intimate on the night of the alleged assault. She said in the video:

“I will tell you that he did eventually get consent and that’s the main point is that he eventually got consent because he wore me down. He told me he needed a place to stay for the night. He had some sort of falling out with one of his crew members or whatever and I was very clear about the fact that we are not hooking up. He gets in my bed and wears me down to the point where I eventually do agree to do things that I wasn’t proud of and I wasn’t proud of them and thought it was my fault for so long that I continued to be nice to him.”

She added that she eventually gave consent to Andrew Callaghan simply to get the night “over with” so he could leave the next day however, “it doesn’t discount the fact that I told him no.”

care-oh @babytriggy Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped Y’all… Andrew Callaghan (Channel 5/All Gas No Brakes) allegation just dropped https://t.co/yblMB7ylee

In the video, the TikToker also claimed that she was inebriated the night the alleged assault took place.

Reacting to the matter at hand, one netizen wrote online:

Kayla @kaylabfisher Andrew Callaghan’s SA accusations are extremely disappointing. Not only can people just not keep their hands to themselves but then others just excuse it bc he’s cool or they’re friends. Like when do women get the credibility men are born with? Andrew Callaghan’s SA accusations are extremely disappointing. Not only can people just not keep their hands to themselves but then others just excuse it bc he’s cool or they’re friends. Like when do women get the credibility men are born with?

Other victims of Andrew Callaghan have come forward anonymously

@Cornbreadasserole went on to upload another TikTok video where she showed evidence that they knew each other. She shared a text message where the two were coordinating about the night they planned to meet. Her video also included a picture of them posing in front of a mirror.

In the video, she went on to share the experiences of other women anonymously coming forward with their alleged s*xual assault experiences. Several stories included the 25-year-old Channel 5 journalist coercing the victims and ensuring that they were intoxicated before the alleged assault.

One netizen claimed that Andrew Callaghan forced himself on her in the victim’s car until she “physically” had to “kick him out.”

care-oh @babytriggy TW SA

Here’s here update video with “receipts” ppl are asking for + multiple other people with stories. Coercion + intoxication are his pattern apparently. My heart goes out to this woman & everybody else Andrew Callaghan has affected. TW SAHere’s here update video with “receipts” ppl are asking for + multiple other people with stories. Coercion + intoxication are his pattern apparently. My heart goes out to this woman & everybody else Andrew Callaghan has affected. https://t.co/GMHIde8yma

In another story, a netizen claimed that Callaghan had a “list of women that he gets to give him head without reciprocating.”

In the TikTok video posted by @cornbreadasserole, an anonymous person wrote in a text message that those in Seattle, where Callaghan went to for high school were well aware that he had s*xually assaulted several women.

Twitter user @babytriggy also shared TikToker @moldyfreckle’s experience with Andrew Callaghan. In the same, the YouTuber reportedly endlessly coerced the victim to get intimate with him, however, she refused to do so. At one point, he also reportedly started touching the victim without her consent in her car as she was driving him home from a breakfast meeting.

Andrew Callaghan allegedly inappropriately touched a woman without her consent (Image via Reddit)

In another instance, Andrew Callaghan reportedly forcefully kissed a minor until he was physically dragged away from the victim. He was 22 years old at the time.

care-oh @babytriggy Another reddit user posting their partner’s account (text screenshots) and explaining further in a comment Another reddit user posting their partner’s account (text screenshots) and explaining further in a comment https://t.co/j6vKRSeoXe

Netizen @plantpuketattoos also said online that Callaghan took her and her friend to a party where he tried to get intimate with the netizen’s roommate. After she declined, he reportedly left the house “screaming.”

Netizen shares their experience with the YouTuber (Image via babytriggy/Twitter)

The aforementioned assaults are just a few among the many victims who have come forward. At the time of writing this article, Andrew Callaghan had not addressed the stories that have come to light.

Poll : 0 votes