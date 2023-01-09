"Extremely disappointing": Andrew Callaghan SA accusations explored as All Gas No Brakes creator comes under scrutiny 

Misconduct allegations against All Gas No Breaks’ Andrew Callaghan have come to light. A TikToker recently took to the video sharing platform to share her experience with the 25-year-old content creator. Since then, several other women have come forward claiming that the internet personality s*xually assaulted them.
TikToker @cornbreadasserole was the first among many women to come forward and expose the YouTuber. In the video, she claimed that Andrew Callaghan “wore” her down and “coerced” her into getting intimate on the night of the alleged assault. She said in the video:
“I will tell you that he did eventually get consent and that’s the main point is that he eventually got consent because he wore me down. He told me he needed a place to stay for the night. He had some sort of falling out with one of his crew members or whatever and I was very clear about the fact that we are not hooking up. He gets in my bed and wears me down to the point where I eventually do agree to do things that I wasn’t proud of and I wasn’t proud of them and thought it was my fault for so long that I continued to be nice to him.”
She added that she eventually gave consent to Andrew Callaghan simply to get the night “over with” so he could leave the next day however, “it doesn’t discount the fact that I told him no.”
In the video, the TikToker also claimed that she was inebriated the night the alleged assault took place.
Other victims of Andrew Callaghan have come forward anonymously
@Cornbreadasserole went on to upload another TikTok video where she showed evidence that they knew each other. She shared a text message where the two were coordinating about the night they planned to meet. Her video also included a picture of them posing in front of a mirror.
In the video, she went on to share the experiences of other women anonymously coming forward with their alleged s*xual assault experiences. Several stories included the 25-year-old Channel 5 journalist coercing the victims and ensuring that they were intoxicated before the alleged assault.
One netizen claimed that Andrew Callaghan forced himself on her in the victim’s car until she “physically” had to “kick him out.”
In another story, a netizen claimed that Callaghan had a “list of women that he gets to give him head without reciprocating.”
In the TikTok video posted by @cornbreadasserole, an anonymous person wrote in a text message that those in Seattle, where Callaghan went to for high school were well aware that he had s*xually assaulted several women.
Twitter user @babytriggy also shared TikToker @moldyfreckle’s experience with Andrew Callaghan. In the same, the YouTuber reportedly endlessly coerced the victim to get intimate with him, however, she refused to do so. At one point, he also reportedly started touching the victim without her consent in her car as she was driving him home from a breakfast meeting.
In another instance, Andrew Callaghan reportedly forcefully kissed a minor until he was physically dragged away from the victim. He was 22 years old at the time.
Netizen @plantpuketattoos also said online that Callaghan took her and her friend to a party where he tried to get intimate with the netizen’s roommate. After she declined, he reportedly left the house “screaming.”
The aforementioned assaults are just a few among the many victims who have come forward. At the time of writing this article, Andrew Callaghan had not addressed the stories that have come to light.