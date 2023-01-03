Fact Check: Was Orlando Bloom arrested ? TikTok conspiracy debunked

A viral TikTok video has some fans worried that Orlando Bloom, of The Pirates of The Caribbean fame, has been arrested. This information, however, is false and has caused confusion among netizens.

TikTok is an important social media platform that relies on its short-form video entertainment algorithm to spread information. The popular app, however, does not have the means to clarify the information shared. Due to the viral nature of gossip, such information spreads without being corroborated.

Some trends that spread false information don’t seem to harm the larger population. For example; there is a trend going around that sees users exclaim to their parents that their favorite celebrity has died, only to incite hilarious responses.

Every once in a while, a trend comes around that harms those involved. For a few hours, British actor Orlando Bloom was caught in the middle of an arrest controversy as a TikToker misspelled his last name.

Orlando Bloom mistaken for Orlando Brown after the latter is arrested

A TikTok video, which was later corrected, went viral for alleging that Elizabethtown actor Orlando Bloom was arrested on charges of battery and domestic abuse. The video garnered over 2.7 million views at the time of publication. Despite the original poster fixing the information, the damage was done.

The TikToker @giabowers made a video that highlighted several controversial things that occurred within the past few days that could be linked to conspiracy theories, or so she claims. Events such as Andrew Tate's arrest and Kanye West's alleged missing status were included in the clip.

However, when the part about Orlando Bloom's arrest showed up, netizens were initially worried, until another user fact-checked the TikToker. Gia happened to confuse Bloom with Orlando Brown, who is famous for playing Eddie Thomas on Disney Channel's That's So Raven from 2003-2007.

Brown on That's So Raven with his co-stars (Image via Getty/Disney General Entertainment Content)

Brown was arrested in Ohio for misdemeanor domestic violence. Police were called to an area in Lima, Ohio, on December 22, 2022, after it was reported that a fight had broken out in the area. Officers arrived on the scene before they arrested Brown and charged him with domestic violence by threat.

According to a report on Deadline, Brown was arraigned on Friday, where the charges were reduced to misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Orlando Brown, not Orlando Bloom, is currently being held on cash bond.

Brown's mugshot in 2007 (L) and in 2018 (R) (Image via LVMPD)

Brown was previously involved in a string of controversies, including tattooing co-star Raven Simone's face on his neck following a short-term relationship. He was also arrested in 2016 and later charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, and drug possession.

He was also charged with intent to sell and possession of contraband in jail, following an altercation with his then-girlfriend in public. He failed to appear in court and was subsequently arrested.

Bloom and his partner Perry (Image via Getty/Unknown)

Orlando Bloom currently resides happily in his Montecito house along with his musician partner Katy Perry and daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. All information regarding his arrest is to be deemed false.

