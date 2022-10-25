What happened to Katy Perry on stage? Eye malfunction video leaves fans concerned

A video of popstar Katy Perry's eye malfunctioning on stage during one of her performances at the Las Vegas Resorts World show recently went viral on the internet and fans are expressing their concerns.

In the video, the Fireworks singer can be seen blinking with just one eye, while the other one remains closed. She attempts to fix it by touching the side of her face twice, until she could open both eyes properly.

Katy Perry looked shaken for a moment but quickly deflected by picking up her microphone to say, "Make even more noise for my band."

Her residency show at the Las Vegas Resorts World, titled Play, is themed around her being a toy, in which she plays a doll living in a giant toy box. Perry was also seen wearing a silver dress made out of crushed soda cans for the effect.

Fans are concerned about Katy Perry's eye

The 38-year-old musician left her fans worried after her video went viral. Some speculated on the cause being a side-effect of the COVID-19 vaccine administered early last year.

Perry has been a big advocate for the vaccine, even dressing up as a vaccine last Halloween in an attempt to promote it, alongside her partner Orlando Bloom dressed as a doctor.

Some fans debased the coronavirus vaccine rumors, claiming that the strange malfunction could have been due to botox, which is a cosmetic treatment that removes wrinkles from the face by temporarily paralyzing facial muscles. Droopy eye syndrome is a common effect after receiving the botox treatment. However, several anti-vaxxers did not agree with them.

While some fans expressed their concerns by sharing the video and speculating, the majority of the internet reacted hilariously. One user called her a doll whose eye would get stuck if its head was tilted backwards - a fitting description considering the theme of Katy Perry's shows.

Citizen Free Press @CitizenFreePres People are freaking out over this Katy Perry clip.



It's not from the Vaccine.



It's Botox.



Botox often leads to droopy eye syndrome.



People are freaking out over this Katy Perry clip.It's not from the Vaccine.It's Botox.Botox often leads to droopy eye syndrome.https://t.co/OUsy6xMhOZ

Janice @jannyfayray @CitizenFreePres @TonyBrunoShow I’ve had Botox, this has never happened to me or anyone else I know who has had Botox. @CitizenFreePres @TonyBrunoShow I’ve had Botox, this has never happened to me or anyone else I know who has had Botox.

Lelia @_leliak @CitizenFreePres It’s like she has a button in her temple lol @CitizenFreePres It’s like she has a button in her temple lol

A-ARON messed up!! @Messedup_A_aron @CitizenFreePres Haha looks like those giant fake eyelashes are locking together like the tumblers in a bank vault. @CitizenFreePres Haha looks like those giant fake eyelashes are locking together like the tumblers in a bank vault.

While theories abound, the 'faulty' eye could just be a routine Perry might be using for her performances, as she is known for her wacky costumes and out-of-the-box themes, making this 'glitch' seem right up her street.

Earlier this year, pop star Justin Beiber shared that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which rendered his face partially paralyzed. Though he did not say what caused the syndrome, a September 2021 study linked it to the mRNA coronavirus vaccine. Many surmised the cause of his condition to be the shot

Since Katy Perry has been a big advocate for vaccines, it is unlikely that she would admit to experiencing any side-effects. Perry is yet to address what happened on-stage during her Vegas concert.

Poll : 0 votes