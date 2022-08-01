Memes galore as Katy Perry is spotted flinging pizza at her fans in a nightclub

Katy Perry was recently spotted flinging giant slices of pizza across the dance floor at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas. The Firework singer also threw paper plates a with the pizzas while happily dancing with other party-goers.

A Twitter user posted a video on the social media platform which later gave rise to a meme-fest! Netizens did not leave any stone unturned in reacting to the clips from the nightclub as they witnessed Katy throwing slices of pizzas towards her fans.

You know it's Katy Perry when there's pizza

Twitter fills with memes as Katy Perry frisbees slices of pizzas at the nightclub

On July 30, Katy Perry performed at the Play Vegas Residency, which is situated at the same hotel as the Zouk nightclub. Many are assuming that she came to the club to have a fun night after wrapping up the performance.

In videos from the night, Katy can be seen mixing up her pizza-flinging methods. She once tried tossing pizza slices without plates or napkins. Later, she was seen throwing them with paper plates. However, the other party-goers present at the scene seemingly enjoyed gobbling down the piping-hot pizzas being thrown at them.

Twitterati, of course, had to join the conversation and create the most hilarious memes out of it. A user even screenshotted one of the slices that Katy threw while others could not stop laughing at the singer's deed.

Several other social media users joined in, making Katy the talk of the day!

me in the club when someone tries to get the pizza that Katy Perry just threw at me

Where do I sign up to have Katy Perry throw pizza at me?

I will only be talking about Katy Perry throwing pizza at people's faces in a club until further notice

The video of @katyperry flinging pizza into a crowd at the club is literally giving me the serotonin I need to make it through the day

More on Katy Perry's love for pizzas

Katy Perry's fans know about the singer's love for pizzas! Taking to Twitter, many of her fans created memes out of the same, while educating other Twitter users about Perry's admiration for those carby wonders.

Recently, in one of her Dolce and Gabbana photoshoot, Katy Perry was pictured wearing a flowy designer dress while wolfing down a slice of pizza. The 37-year-old popstar gave an incredibly unique expression as she enjoyed a huge slice of pizza during the shoot.

In a 2014 issue of Cosmopolitan, when Katy Perry was asked about her favourite foods and dishes, she answered it with "pizza, truffles, Happy Meals, breakfast burritos and Girl Scouts' Thin Mints."

In another interview with the Chicago Tribune, Perry was asked about her choice to wear a one-piece pizza-printed swimsuit with matching pizza-shaped earrings in her music video for This Is How We Do! Opening up on whether she admires pizza, the singer had responded:

"I mean, the print, yes... I mean, I don't eat a whole lot of pizza, but I love how it looks."

While the recent video went viral for Perry's style of flinging pizza slices across the dance floor, this was not the first time that she was spotted enjoying a pizza at the Zouk nightclub.

While ending one of her Play Residency performances in March, Daily Mail UK reported that Perry was spotted hanging out with DJ Mia Moretti as the two enjoyed some pizza while partying at the Zouk Nightclub. Moretti even played Perry's song When I'm Gone as they gulped down a pizza.

For fans who're wondering, Katy was not accompanied by her partner Orlando Bloom, who is currently working on a project in Australia. Instead the singer was spotted having a gala time at the nightclub with her fans and other party-goers.

