The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist - Who are the members of the Bling Ring and where are they now? 

The Bling Ring, a gang of seven "privileged teenagers," was accused of robbing A-list Hollywood celebrities like Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Orlando Bloom, among others, out of their money and possessions over the course of a year from 2008 to 2010.

The infamous Bling Ring consisted of Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Diana Tamayo, Courtney Ames, Johnny Ajar, and Roy Lopez Jr.

The group of club-hopping Valley youngsters, driven by conceit and obsessed with fame, were amongst the most cunning burglary gangs of recent times, suspected of taking more than $3 million worth of clothing and jewelry.

They reportedly used the internet and Hollywood star maps to find celebrity homes and used their schedules to pick the perfect time to rob their houses.

Netflix @netflix First they robbed Paris Hilton. Then their lives were turned into a movie starring Emma Watson. Now Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo are telling their side of the story.



The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — a three-part docuseries — premieres September 21.

Over a decade later, Netflix is scheduled to drop a three-part documentary titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist on September 21, 2022, revisiting the exploits of these mischievous Hollywood thieves, with first-hand accounts from a few of the Bling Ring members themselves.

Let's explore the whereabouts of the seven individuals in question ahead of the documentary premiere.

Where are the Bling Rings members now?

Following their arrests in 2010, the young adults in their teens and 20s have been the subjects of a few documentaries and films. According to police reports, all seven accused pleaded not guilty at the time, with Rachel Lee being ousted as the alleged ringleader of the crew. Sources also state that all members of the notorious gang served their respective prison times.

Only a little is known about the lives of the Bling Ring members who have kept their things on the down-low. Let's learn more about their lives after the scandal.

Rachel Lee

Rachel Lee, the alleged mastermind of the Bling Ring, was sentenced to four years and only served 16 months in jail for her part in the Hollywood heists.

In an interview with US Weekly, Lee addressed her past mistakes, saying:

"As a teen, I was chasing love in all the wrong places and by the time I realized it was too late and I was in prison. I truly feel prison was a blessing in disguise — the best thing that ever happened to me. It made me realize you can only trust yourself at the end of the day."

She added:

"If I could do it all over again I would’ve made the right choices instead of the wrong ones. I would’ve changed a lot."

After being released from jail and obtaining her cosmetology degree in hairstyling sometime in 2018, Lee "retreated from the spotlight." Lee seems to have stayed out of the spotlight and is likely concentrating on making the best decisions for herself this time. She is also working on a screenplay for a television drama.

Alexis Neiers

Alexis Neiers, now known as Alexis Haines, was detained for her involvement in the Bling Ring burglaries. She spent more than a month behind bars at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California. Haines, who completed eight years of sobriety in 2018, is employed at the Alo Recovery Center in Malibu, where she provides assistance to drug addicts on their journeys toward recovery.

Haines told US Weekly that:

"I take calls at midnight from people who need help. I was a drug addict who messed up her life. And thankfully, decided to turn it all around.”

She later married her husband Evan Haines and had two daughters, Dakota and Harper. Although the couple is "happily married," rumor has it that she is also seeing Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke's former girlfriend Kris. Explaining her relationship with Kris, she made an Instagram post that said:

"We don't like labels. Have a girl that I'm seeing who is also open. It works like that. I like her a lot. We've been having fun. We've been talking since May, but it didn't work out in May. Didn't work out in June. Didn't work out in July. Started working out in September. But yeah, I like her a lot. She's awesome. Obviously, I'm quite infatuated with her right now."

Nicholas "Nick" Prugo

Prugo, who spent a year in jail, did the complete opposite of the Bling Ring members, who chose to avoid the limelight by telling his side of the story to Good Morning America in February 2010.

Prugo's legal troubles didn't end with the Hollywood burglaries. In 2015, he was accused of stalking and s*xual assault. Since his run-ins with the authorities, Prugo, who once worked in the cosmetics industry, has remained to himself, with sources claiming that "Nick is now in a committed relationship."

Courtney Ames

Courtney Ames was given a probationary period and ordered to complete community service. Ames reportedly told the Los Angeles Times in 2012 that she wanted to "avoid the spotlight," with her lawyers claiming that the aspiring scholar was enrolled at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, where she was receiving "straight As" in all of her classes while studying psychology, speech, and child development.

According to TMZ, she even made an attempt to officially change her last name in 2016. Her social media profiles state that she is in a relationship as she continues with life away from the spotlight.

Diana Tamayo

Sources state that Diana Tamayo, who pled not guilty, received a probationary term and community service for her part in the Bling Ring exploits. She was worried about being deported as a result of her crimes. She wishes to move on with her life away from the spotlight. However, it was revealed that:

"Diana is a super-positive person who has a lot of faith. She’s now a personal trainer and happily married."

Jonathan Ajar

Jonathan Ajar, more commonly known as "Jonnie Dangerous," was in charge of the more commercial aspect of the operation. He was responsible for selling the expensive stolen items. Ajar, who has already served time in jail for drug offenses, was the first to come forward after incriminating evidence was found in his house. He was later given a three-year prison term but only served one.

Ajar seems to have avoided problems ever since. Based on his Instagram account, he currently works as a live event crew member as part of the Overwatch League.

Roy Lopez Jr.

According to reports, Roy Lopez Jr. knew Courtney Ames from his position as a bouncer. Ames worked as a waitress at the time. He was charged with robbing Paris Hilton of jewelry valued at close to $2 million. Roy pleaded not guilty and was placed on probation for three years. Not much is known about his current life given that he has managed to stay away from the spotlight.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist airs on Netflix this Wednesday, September 21, 2022, on Netflix.

