“So unkind”: Paris Hilton reacts to fans’ tweets that slammed Kyle Richards for making fun of mom Kathy on RHOBH

This week on RHOBH, Kathy Hilton attempted to get other cast members interested in trying out some Casa Del Sol tequila she had invested in. She wanted everybody's opinion on the tequila brand and said that the girls could do "a little bottoms up." Before the cast members could do so, her sister Kyle Richards scoffed at her, and everyone started laughing.
Erika also commented that she should drink tequila because the last time she drank it, she cussed Garcelle's son. Some fans felt it was rude of the other housewives to mock Kathy for promoting her product.
One fan pointed out how Kathy was excited to show her fellow RHOBH castmates the bottle of tequila, but Kyle ruined the moment by scoffing at her. The fan felt it was sad to watch everyone act so disinterested in Kyle's business venture.
Paris Hilton, Kathy's daughter, came to her mother's support and replied to the tweet, saying that it was "so unkind" of the other housewives to behave in such a manner.
RHOBH fans slam other housewives for behaving rudely to Kathy
RHOBH fans took to Twitter to slam the rude behavior of Kathy's sister Kyle and other members. They supported Kathy and her business venture.
Caution: Some of the tweets below contain offensive language.
It doesn't look like the tequila drama is over, as in the next episode's teaser, Kathy and her sister can be seen getting into a big fight because of the same. Kathy can be seen storming out of the room after Lisa orders an 818 Tequila instead of Casa Del Sol.
What happened on RHOBH this week?
This week on RHOBH, the ladies enjoyed their Aspen trip by snowmobiling. They confronted Erika about her diamond earrings, which her estranged husband had bought for her 15 years ago with the scammed victim's money. Kyle told the ladies the next day that Sutton behaved differently in a group situation than when she was in a one-on-one conversation.
The ladies did not drop the earring discussion as Garcelle told Crystal that the whole earring news was everywhere. Crystal said the jewels were 'ill-gotten gain' and she would not wear them if she were Erika. Garcelle felt that Erika was used to a certain lifestyle, but her use of these products did not look good. Erika said she would give up the $1.3 Million earrings if a judge deemed them not hers.
The episode description reads:
"The ladies hit the slopes in Aspen, where Dorit proves to be shaky on her skis; Sutton goes snowmobiling but is really revved up about Diana; Garcelle broaches a very touchy subject with Erika at dinner."
Garcelle felt that Erika should give away the earrings regardless of the ruling, but Erika stated that they were not stolen earrings. She pointed out that no one knows what happened to the settlement money given to the victims.
Erika screamed that she did not give a f**k about anyone else but herself. This did not calm the ladies, and Kyle accused Erika of not showing any compassion to the victims. Garcelle also said that the whole situation of Erika not returning scammed products was beyond her.
RHOBH airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episodes are also available on the network's website and Peacock's streaming site one day after the television premiere.
