“So unkind”: Paris Hilton reacts to fans’ tweets that slammed Kyle Richards for making fun of mom Kathy on RHOBH

This week on RHOBH, Kathy Hilton attempted to get other cast members interested in trying out some Casa Del Sol tequila she had invested in. She wanted everybody's opinion on the tequila brand and said that the girls could do "a little bottoms up." Before the cast members could do so, her sister Kyle Richards scoffed at her, and everyone started laughing.

Erika also commented that she should drink tequila because the last time she drank it, she cussed Garcelle's son. Some fans felt it was rude of the other housewives to mock Kathy for promoting her product.

One fan pointed out how Kathy was excited to show her fellow RHOBH castmates the bottle of tequila, but Kyle ruined the moment by scoffing at her. The fan felt it was sad to watch everyone act so disinterested in Kyle's business venture.

Paris Hilton, Kathy's daughter, came to her mother's support and replied to the tweet, saying that it was "so unkind" of the other housewives to behave in such a manner.

ParisHilton @ParisHilton caroline @bravobb22

to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch @RealityTVBliss She was so cute, all excitedto show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch @RealityTVBliss She was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch So unkind🥺 twitter.com/bravobb22/stat… So unkind🥺 twitter.com/bravobb22/stat…

RHOBH fans slam other housewives for behaving rudely to Kathy

RHOBH fans took to Twitter to slam the rude behavior of Kathy's sister Kyle and other members. They supported Kathy and her business venture.

Caution: Some of the tweets below contain offensive language.

OrangeRyne @OrangeRyne



I tell you, that shit will fly off the shelves in an act of rebellion against the mean girls brigade



#RHOBH Wee Kathy was doing her tequila presentation... she was clearly so proud of it 🥺I tell you, that shit will fly off the shelves in an act of rebellion against the mean girls brigade Wee Kathy was doing her tequila presentation... she was clearly so proud of it 🥺 I tell you, that shit will fly off the shelves in an act of rebellion against the mean girls brigade #RHOBH

carla comenatae @carlacomenatae

YOU and your "friends" are mean, nasty BULLIES

Say you were wrong, say you are sorry, admit what you did to LVP, to Kathy, to Sutton, to Eden, to Yolanda and to Kim

and then, do better

#RHOBH twitter.com/bravomfbravo1/… DRINK WATER❄️❄️❄️❄️ @bravomfbravo1 #RHOBH Whatever Kathy did bc of the tequila incident is 10000% justified and I will defend this lovely woman every Wednesday Whatever Kathy did bc of the tequila incident is 10000% justified and I will defend this lovely woman every Wednesday 😩😩 #RHOBH https://t.co/V2KQlJEAqg Kyle, she SHOULD hate youYOU and your "friends" are mean, nasty BULLIESSay you were wrong, say you are sorry, admit what you did to LVP, to Kathy, to Sutton, to Eden, to Yolanda and to Kimand then, do better Kyle, she SHOULD hate youYOU and your "friends" are mean, nasty BULLIESSay you were wrong, say you are sorry, admit what you did to LVP, to Kathy, to Sutton, to Eden, to Yolanda and to Kimand then, do better#RHOBH twitter.com/bravomfbravo1/…

GenevaRaquel @GenevaRaquel18

Ignore the noise from your sister & the other mean girls. The peanut gallery are not worth it period! Stay your sweet & humble self, the fans got you.

#KATHY #RHOBH Love @KathyHilton Ignore the noise from your sister & the other mean girls. The peanut gallery are not worth it period! Stay your sweet & humble self, the fans got you. #RHOBH MeanGirls Love @KathyHilton Ignore the noise from your sister & the other mean girls. The peanut gallery are not worth it period! Stay your sweet & humble self, the fans got you. #KATHY #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls

. @subbiered79 twitter.com/suttonsroller/… Sutton's Roller @SuttonsRoller This preview makes so much more sense. I love seeing Kathy isn’t backing down! #RHOBH This preview makes so much more sense. I love seeing Kathy isn’t backing down! #RHOBH https://t.co/QzlhjlgIpx #RHOBH at this point whatever Kathy said about Kyle she definitely deserves it she let the same women who treated her other sister like shit do it again whatever Lisa and Erika had planned ain’t working #teamkathy #RHOBH at this point whatever Kathy said about Kyle she definitely deserves it she let the same women who treated her other sister like shit do it again whatever Lisa and Erika had planned ain’t working #teamkathy twitter.com/suttonsroller/…

Charles loop @Charlesloop2 @HarryRHamlin The Beverly Hills ladies sat attentive at Rinna’s Rose tasting. But, your wife, Erika and Diana wouldn’t do a tasting of Kathy’s Casa Del Sol. Your wife did an extra cruel snub by ordering Kendal Jenner’s Tequila. #RHOBH @HarryRHamlin The Beverly Hills ladies sat attentive at Rinna’s Rose tasting. But, your wife, Erika and Diana wouldn’t do a tasting of Kathy’s Casa Del Sol. Your wife did an extra cruel snub by ordering Kendal Jenner’s Tequila. #RHOBH

The Real Andy of Beverly Hills @RealAndyBH #bravotv #realhousewives We have had tonwatch kyke and mauricio promote the damn agency for a decade, they literally put Mauricio using The Agency Sky set! And they cant help promote Kathy Tequila??? WTF! you can pretend Erika is innocent and not having one small drink! #rhobh We have had tonwatch kyke and mauricio promote the damn agency for a decade, they literally put Mauricio using The Agency Sky set! And they cant help promote Kathy Tequila??? WTF! you can pretend Erika is innocent and not having one small drink! #rhobh #bravotv #realhousewives https://t.co/msFN22knld

manas.pq @manasvij97 even Paris doesn’t approve of you sweetie, make it stop #itsaboutdamntime Vile Kyle would share bunk beds with Kathy and still go off on her on public televisioneven Paris doesn’t approve of you sweetie, make it stop #rhobh Vile Kyle would share bunk beds with Kathy and still go off on her on public television 💀💀💀 even Paris doesn’t approve of you sweetie, make it stop #rhobh #itsaboutdamntime

Jeffery Esquivel™️ @jefferyesquivel @RickyMariposa I felt so bad when Kathy was plugging her & Nicky’s tequila & Kyle completely dismissed her..I felt the 2nd hand embarrassment. It was a mean thing to do, especially to her own sister.. it felt like Kyle was showing out in front of her “friends” at Kathy’s expense. #RHOBH @RickyMariposa I felt so bad when Kathy was plugging her & Nicky’s tequila & Kyle completely dismissed her..I felt the 2nd hand embarrassment. It was a mean thing to do, especially to her own sister.. it felt like Kyle was showing out in front of her “friends” at Kathy’s expense. #RHOBH

Katy Louise Eltman @katylou22 🏻 #RHOBH Busting in the the house to make those heffas have a Marg with Kathy’s tequila and making sure they like it Busting in the the house to make those heffas have a Marg with Kathy’s tequila and making sure they like it 😡 👊🏻 #RHOBH https://t.co/waG91YuH6n

Chris_C 🇬🇧🇯🇲🇰🇳 @ccaines121 #RHOBH Wow! These hoes are so mad at Kathy. Jealousy really is a disease Wow! These hoes are so mad at Kathy. Jealousy really is a disease 😒 #RHOBH

It doesn't look like the tequila drama is over, as in the next episode's teaser, Kathy and her sister can be seen getting into a big fight because of the same. Kathy can be seen storming out of the room after Lisa orders an 818 Tequila instead of Casa Del Sol.

What happened on RHOBH this week?

This week on RHOBH, the ladies enjoyed their Aspen trip by snowmobiling. They confronted Erika about her diamond earrings, which her estranged husband had bought for her 15 years ago with the scammed victim's money. Kyle told the ladies the next day that Sutton behaved differently in a group situation than when she was in a one-on-one conversation.

The ladies did not drop the earring discussion as Garcelle told Crystal that the whole earring news was everywhere. Crystal said the jewels were 'ill-gotten gain' and she would not wear them if she were Erika. Garcelle felt that Erika was used to a certain lifestyle, but her use of these products did not look good. Erika said she would give up the $1.3 Million earrings if a judge deemed them not hers.

The episode description reads:

"The ladies hit the slopes in Aspen, where Dorit proves to be shaky on her skis; Sutton goes snowmobiling but is really revved up about Diana; Garcelle broaches a very touchy subject with Erika at dinner."

Garcelle felt that Erika should give away the earrings regardless of the ruling, but Erika stated that they were not stolen earrings. She pointed out that no one knows what happened to the settlement money given to the victims.

Erika screamed that she did not give a f**k about anyone else but herself. This did not calm the ladies, and Kyle accused Erika of not showing any compassion to the victims. Garcelle also said that the whole situation of Erika not returning scammed products was beyond her.

RHOBH airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episodes are also available on the network's website and Peacock's streaming site one day after the television premiere.

