How old is Jax? RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ son addresses hate comments he received online

After facing ire on social media from RHOBH fans, Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-years-old son Jax has addressed his cyberbullying, saying that he is just a child and does not deserve this treatment from fans.

The high school student further stated that he wants a normal childhood just like his peers, which is why he will now make his account private moving forward.

Garcelle posted her son’s message on her social media accounts to let the fans and haters know how he is dealing with the hatred.

All about RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax getting cyberbullied

On Tuesday, Jax, 14, posted an Instagram Story video of himself scrolling through the harsh posts he received amid his mom’s feud with Diana Jenkins, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne on RHOB, captioning the footage,

“I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please.”

Fans posted rude comments on Jax’s account in defense of their favorite housewives, calling his family “immigrants,” accusing his mom of “using race for everything,” some even called Garcelle “uneducated” and a “D-list actress.”

A few comments even asked Garcelle to stop worrying about Erika Jayne’s alcohol addiction and focus on his oldest son Oliver Saunder’s addiction instead.

RHOBH stars come out in support of Jax and Garcelle

After Jax received online flack due to her mom’s actions on RHOBH, Garcelle took to her social media accounts and urged the haters to leave his son alone as he did not sign up for the show and can not be held accountable for her actions.

Bravo even released a statement on Wednesday saying that the network is “shocked and appalled” at the online criticism that Jax has received. The network also urged the show’s followers to stop targeting cast members and their families. It read:

Other co-stars of Garcelle also echoed the same sentiments. Diana Jenkins posted on her Instagram:

Earlier, even Lisa Rinna slammed fans for targeting kids of the reality star. On Tuesday, the star wrote on her Instagram Story:

“We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods' sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone."

She found the online attack on Jax “disgusting and unacceptable" and concluded the post by saying:

"They didn’t sign up for this. What are doing?! The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough."

While asking fans to stop posting mean comments on Jax’s social media account, Lisa mentioned that even her daughters – 21-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin and 24-years-old Delilah Belle Hamlin - had also been the victims of cyberbullying. Expressing her displeasure for the same, she mentioned:

“What you've said and done to my own kids is disgusting.”

Other RHOBH housewives like Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke also came out in support of Jax.

Kyle’s daughter Portia faced a similar situation a few months back. She turned off her comments after receiving online flak about her mom. The followers posted abusive comments after Kyle said that she found it funny that drunk Erika asked Jax to “Get the f*** out of here!” at his mom’s birthday party.

Post criticism, Kyle later clarified that she was laughing at Erika’s drunken behavior and was not “disrespecting someone’s child.”

After receiving support for Jax from her co-stars and other fans, Garcelle thanked everyone for standing up for them. She tweeted:

Garcelle Beauvais @GarcelleB 🏽 I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world🙏🏽❤️

Garcelle shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid, with her ex-husband Mike Nilon. The reality star is also a mom to older son Oliver, who she shares with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders.

RHOBH season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

