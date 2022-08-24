“Leave the kids alone”: RHOBH fans slam haters for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax

After RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax Nilon faced the wrath of haters online, fans of the show are condemning the trend of cyberbullying.
Fans posted their views on Twitter, urging haters to leave the kids out of this mess as they did not sign up for the trolling that came with the show. Some even said that cyberbullying a kid in defense of their favorite RHOBH star is horrifying, and no one should stoop to this level.
The issue came to light when Jax posted some of the comments on his recent Instagram photo on Monday, writing,
“Im a f****** 14 year old leave me alone please.”
The online attack results from Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna's ongoing feud being played out on Bravo's unscripted reality series.
Fans ask haters to stop cyberbullying RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax
After learning about Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax becoming a victim of online trolls, fans immediately took to Twitter and lashed out at all the haters, asking them to leave Jax out of it as he has nothing to do with the show.
All about Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax's run-in with cyberbullying
Amid her ongoing feud with RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna, fans began to cyberbully both Garcelle and Jax in defense of their favorite cast member.
Now, Garcelle has clapped back at the haters, stating that she is hurt because her son is being targeted by everyone for no fault of his. On August 23, she took to Twitter urging fans to stop taking out their aggression on her son. She tweeted:
Garcelle shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid, with her ex-husband Mike Nilon. The twins also have an older brother, Oliver. Garcelle shares Oliver with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders.
Looking at how the feud is impacting Jax, even Lisa slammed Bravo fans for their outrageous behavior and asked the fans to leave her co-star's son alone. In her Instagram story, she wrote:
She even mentioned that even her daughters - Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 - whom she shares with her husband Harry Hamlin, had been the victims of online bullying as well, writing:
“What you've said and done to my own kids disgusting.”
She then talked about officer Tommy Zizzo, son of RHOBH star Erika Jayne, and other kids of her co-stars, who have faced harsh criticism, saying that none of the kids should bear the brunt.
Other RHOBH co-stars also echoed the same sentiments. Dorit Kemsley wrote,
"NOT OK!"
While Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote,
"LEAVE THEM ALONE."
Sutton Stracke added,
"We love you Jax!"
A similar incident happened in July when Kyle's daughter Portia had to turn off her comments after fans started posting abusive messages about her mom.
The comments were posted after Kyle said that she found it funny when a drunk Erika asked Garcelle's son Jax to "Get the f*** out of here!" at his mom's birthday party.
After the turn of events, Kyle later clarified that she was laughing at Erika's drunken behavior and was not "disrespecting someone's child."
Garcelle and Lisa's feud has played out in every season of RHOBH. The frenemy doesn't always see eye-to-eye and ends up arguing about every matter.
In season 10, Garcelle and Lisa first butted heads over the latter's decision to dig into Denise Richards' alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville. In season 11, Lisa slammed Garcelle for not expressing enough gratitude to her husband, Harry Hamlin, for gifting her a jar of homemade pasta sauce.
RHOBH season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.