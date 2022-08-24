“Leave the kids alone”: RHOBH fans slam haters for cyberbullying Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax

After RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax Nilon faced the wrath of haters online, fans of the show are condemning the trend of cyberbullying.

Fans posted their views on Twitter, urging haters to leave the kids out of this mess as they did not sign up for the trolling that came with the show. Some even said that cyberbullying a kid in defense of their favorite RHOBH star is horrifying, and no one should stoop to this level.

win a case @RHOSuplexCity Leave the kids alone. If you dislike a HW you can express this with a level of respect, but the babies? Leave them ALONE. They didn’t sign up for this and don’t deserve it. I’m actually sad that it gotten to this level. Sending love to Garcelle and her family #RHOBH Leave the kids alone. If you dislike a HW you can express this with a level of respect, but the babies? Leave them ALONE. They didn’t sign up for this and don’t deserve it. I’m actually sad that it gotten to this level. Sending love to Garcelle and her family #RHOBH

BlackCurlMagic @magic_curl Adult fans cyber bullying a child in defense of their favorite housewife is Quite possibly the saddest thing I’ve seen in a very long time. I’d be horrified if I found out my parent was picking on a kid because she idolize a housewife that fuqin much. #RHOBH Adult fans cyber bullying a child in defense of their favorite housewife is Quite possibly the saddest thing I’ve seen in a very long time. I’d be horrified if I found out my parent was picking on a kid because she idolize a housewife that fuqin much. #RHOBH https://t.co/SLjHSE8lJu

The issue came to light when Jax posted some of the comments on his recent Instagram photo on Monday, writing,

“Im a f****** 14 year old leave me alone please.”

The online attack results from Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna's ongoing feud being played out on Bravo's unscripted reality series.

Fans ask haters to stop cyberbullying RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax

After learning about Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax becoming a victim of online trolls, fans immediately took to Twitter and lashed out at all the haters, asking them to leave Jax out of it as he has nothing to do with the show.

Linus @linusvpelt Y’all I just wanna say I’m absolutely sickened with these tweets and DM’s being sent to the kids of the wives. I’m the first one to go hard on Teddi for example but it would never dawn on me to go after innocent kids. We as a fandom need to do better. I’m begging y’all. #RHOBH Y’all I just wanna say I’m absolutely sickened with these tweets and DM’s being sent to the kids of the wives. I’m the first one to go hard on Teddi for example but it would never dawn on me to go after innocent kids. We as a fandom need to do better. I’m begging y’all. #RHOBH

sami⁷ STREAM PROOF 🇨🇴 @tannieswor7d I will completely understand if Garcelle doesn't want to comeback after this cuz this is very traumatizing for her kids. Is disgusting and vile he's a kid having to see those nasty comments is sad. I hope he's okay #RHOBH I will completely understand if Garcelle doesn't want to comeback after this cuz this is very traumatizing for her kids. Is disgusting and vile he's a kid having to see those nasty comments is sad. I hope he's okay #RHOBH

Jaci Picard @jaci_picard #SEEKHELP #RHOBH @GarcelleB Put these people on blast! How effed up do you have to be to cross the line to bring kids into this? Is your life so miserable that you feel this is acceptable??? This is entertainment. Leave them Alone & Seek help immediately. CHILDREN ARE OFF LIMITS #GETALIFE @GarcelleB Put these people on blast! How effed up do you have to be to cross the line to bring kids into this? Is your life so miserable that you feel this is acceptable??? This is entertainment. Leave them Alone & Seek help immediately. CHILDREN ARE OFF LIMITS #GETALIFE #SEEKHELP #RHOBH

Teresas wedding hair @MissEllsBelles I really hope @GarcelleB has called the police. This is frightening & heartbreaking and whoever has paid for these bots to write these comments needs to be held accountable. This is crazy I feel so bad for Garcelle and her kids. #RHOBH I really hope @GarcelleB has called the police. This is frightening & heartbreaking and whoever has paid for these bots to write these comments needs to be held accountable. This is crazy I feel so bad for Garcelle and her kids. #RHOBH https://t.co/6LhQTDQbl0

Brett @brewsonn twitter.com/garcelleb/stat… Garcelle Beauvais @GarcelleB I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH I never understood people (fans) taking these things so seriously as if it’s their own livelihood on the line. Separate the entertainment from the people and especially their kids. Kids are always off limits. What don’t people get about that. Smh. I hope @GarcelleB is ok. #RHOBH I never understood people (fans) taking these things so seriously as if it’s their own livelihood on the line. Separate the entertainment from the people and especially their kids. Kids are always off limits. What don’t people get about that. Smh. I hope @GarcelleB is ok. #RHOBH twitter.com/garcelleb/stat…

🌙 Sarin @Sarin_Stan twitter.com/rhosuplexcity/… win a case @RHOSuplexCity The thing that is interesting to me about the vile, nasty, and ignorant people who are harassing Garcelle and her boys and whoever got the bots — this is NEW for HWs. Like I’ve not even seen this much vitriol for some of the more “disliked” HWs. The timing is suspect AF #RHOBH The thing that is interesting to me about the vile, nasty, and ignorant people who are harassing Garcelle and her boys and whoever got the bots — this is NEW for HWs. Like I’ve not even seen this much vitriol for some of the more “disliked” HWs. The timing is suspect AF #RHOBH https://t.co/zYZ7kkSEmc This part. HWs is trashy but the level of dragging for the kids…this is all NEW this year. Never been this bad for underage kids. Fan since day 1 clocking in. #rhobh This part. HWs is trashy but the level of dragging for the kids…this is all NEW this year. Never been this bad for underage kids. Fan since day 1 clocking in. #rhobh twitter.com/rhosuplexcity/…

All about Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax's run-in with cyberbullying

Amid her ongoing feud with RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna, fans began to cyberbully both Garcelle and Jax in defense of their favorite cast member.

Now, Garcelle has clapped back at the haters, stating that she is hurt because her son is being targeted by everyone for no fault of his. On August 23, she took to Twitter urging fans to stop taking out their aggression on her son. She tweeted:

Garcelle Beauvais @GarcelleB I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH

Garcelle shares Jax and his twin brother, Jaid, with her ex-husband Mike Nilon. The twins also have an older brother, Oliver. Garcelle shares Oliver with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders.

Looking at how the feud is impacting Jax, even Lisa slammed Bravo fans for their outrageous behavior and asked the fans to leave her co-star's son alone. In her Instagram story, she wrote:

Lisa asks haters to stop Cyberbullying Jax (Image via lisarinna/Instagram story)

She even mentioned that even her daughters - Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 - whom she shares with her husband Harry Hamlin, had been the victims of online bullying as well, writing:

“What you've said and done to my own kids disgusting.”

She then talked about officer Tommy Zizzo, son of RHOBH star Erika Jayne, and other kids of her co-stars, who have faced harsh criticism, saying that none of the kids should bear the brunt.

Other RHOBH co-stars also echoed the same sentiments. Dorit Kemsley wrote,

"NOT OK!"

While Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote,

"LEAVE THEM ALONE."

Sutton Stracke added,

"We love you Jax!"

A similar incident happened in July when Kyle's daughter Portia had to turn off her comments after fans started posting abusive messages about her mom.

The comments were posted after Kyle said that she found it funny when a drunk Erika asked Garcelle's son Jax to "Get the f*** out of here!" at his mom's birthday party.

After the turn of events, Kyle later clarified that she was laughing at Erika's drunken behavior and was not "disrespecting someone's child."

Garcelle and Lisa's feud has played out in every season of RHOBH. The frenemy doesn't always see eye-to-eye and ends up arguing about every matter.

In season 10, Garcelle and Lisa first butted heads over the latter's decision to dig into Denise Richards' alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville. In season 11, Lisa slammed Garcelle for not expressing enough gratitude to her husband, Harry Hamlin, for gifting her a jar of homemade pasta sauce.

RHOBH season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das