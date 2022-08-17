What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 15 air on Bravo? Disco inferno party, release date and more details explored

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 15 will air at 8 PM ET on Bravo on August 17. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, Sutton will drop a bombshell about Erika. However, the girls later reunite at Lisa’s Disco inferno party but the party starts and ends with a drama.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of RHOBH, titled Disco Inferno, reads:

“As Dorit's charity dinner continues, Crystal addresses troubling rumors she's been hearing; Sutton objects to a hurtful label and drops a bombshell in return; the ladies boogie down at Lisa's disco event, where Kathy puts her foot in her mouth.”

All about RHOBH Season 12 Episode 15

The upcoming episode of RHOBH will pick up and begin with where the previous episode ended.

In the most recent episode, Dorit invited the ladies to her charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless." But Lisa and Sutton got into a fight after the former blamed Sutton for not apologizing to her husband for insulting him on Andy Cohen's talk show.

Everyone then blamed Kyle for initiating the fight by asking if Lisa asked Sutton to,

“Get the f**k out of my house."

Their arguments and yelling across the table left other guests shocked and embarrassed.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Sutton will drop a bombshell about Erika’s latest lawsuits by revealing:

“I did get called by an attorney about one of the lawsuits that you are involved with.”

Sutton even “pulls out the receipts to show Erika is the real liability in the friend group,” shocking the other ladies.

Meanwhile, Crystal is having a hard time dealing with ladies who constantly remind her of her eating disorder. The reality star is “seeing a pattern" with how the ladies respond to her.

To make things worse, even Sutton tells “Crystal about the conversation happening around her eating disorder,” which makes her emotional. She says that she “feels a little pressure” from “this group” for wanting help and feels like she has to “answer to them,” about everything. The whole situation with the ladies leaves Crystal in tears.

Things seem to be going well in Sutton's dating life, as she is seen waiting for her “cute” blind date but Kyle worries Sutton is looking too high maintenance for her date and advises,

"Don't you kind of want to act a little poor?"

The idea does impress Sutton, who believes that she is looking subtle.

Quick recap of episode 14 of RHOBH

In the latest episode of RHOBH, Dorit invited all the housewives to her charity event, "Homeless Not Toothless". While the ladies were impressed by the event, Erika and Kyle made fun of the title.

However, after Kylie questions Lisa if she asked Sutton to “get the f**k out of” her house was true or not, the ladies got into a war of words after Lisa denied saying anything like that.

But despite all the grudges and drama, housewives came together to console Lisa, who was mourning her beloved mom's demise.

The official synopsis of Episode 14, titled Shameless Not Ruthless, read:

“Dorit throws a charity dinner to benefit the homeless, but there is little goodwill between Lisa and Sutton; when Lisa's anger turns to tears, her friends rally to her side in her time of need; Crystal opens up about her health issues.”

Tune in on Wednesday to watch the latest episode of RHOBH on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava