What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 14 air? Bravo show to explore reason behind Lisa Rinna’s tears

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is set to air a brand new episode on Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

The previous episode focused on the ladies questioning Crystal Kung Minkoff's eating disorder. It also showed Lisa Rinna losing her cool on Sutton Stracke when she had invited the ladies for a wine tasting. The storylines will continue in the upcoming episode.

While Crystal, Kyle Richards, and Diana Jenkins were missing earlier due to COVID, the trio will return in Episode 14. The ladies will be again seen together for a charity dinner hosted by Dorit Kemsley.

Release date and time of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 14

Episode 14 of RHOBH Season 12 will air on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network's website as it will be unlocked after it airs on the channel.

Those who don't have the channel can opt for various TV providers and live streaming channels, including fubo TV, Sling, Philo, Xfinity dish, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of RHOBH Season 12 will unite all the ladies again under one roof. Viewers can expect a lot of drama and entertainment.

Titled Shameless Not Ruthless, the official synopsis of Episode 14 reads:

“Dorit throws a charity dinner to benefit the homeless, but there is little goodwill between Lisa and Sutton; when Lisa's anger turns to tears, her friends rally to her side in her time of need; Crystal opens up about her health issues.”

At Dorit's event, Lisa Rinna will continue locking horns with Sutton Stracke. But this time, an angry Lisa will break down in tears, leading fellow co-stars to console her. While the rivalry between Sutton and Lisa is old news, it resurfaced in the previous episode.

Episode 13 showed Lisa personally inviting Sutton to her house for a wine tasting. The two initially met for lunch, where Lisa stated that she forgave the fellow housewife for insulting her on Andy Cohen's talk show.

But things turned ugly when slightly tipsy Lisa brought up the topic again at her house and attacked Sutton by asking her to "get out" of her home. However, they were seen calming down towards the end of the episode. In the upcoming installment, it seems that Lisa has not forgiven Sutton and will get involved in a spat with her again.

A preview also showed Sutton questioning Crystal whether her eating disorder was real or not. Earlier, Sutton sided with the latter when Erika doubted her medical condition. Since Crystal shared her eating disorder issues with the ladies, most have been supportive, but Erika and Lisa have had doubts.

Erika was severely trolled when she asked Crystal to take laxatives to cure bulimia. Her constant questioning has drawn a lot of flak from fans. Only time will tell whether it will create a rift between Erika and Crystal in RHOBH Season 12.

Another sneak peek clip featured Erika and Kyle Richards relaxing their muscles. The two bragged about their flexibility in the video.

Viewers can catch a new episode of RHOBH Season 12 every Wednesday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das