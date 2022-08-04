Fans criticize Erika after RHOBH star explains why she called Sutton a “liability” in Season 12 Episode 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 Episode 13 started off on a calm note but ended rather dramatically. Sutton Stracke confronted Erika Jayne about the latter, referring to her as a “liability.”

In the previous episode, Erika and Garcelle Beauvais went out for dinner and had a discussion about Sutton. Erika told her co-star that she believed Sutton was Garcelle’s “liability.” Erika believed that Garcelle always cleaned up Sutton's messes, and she also felt that Sutton was unpredictable.

Garcelle didn’t let go of the allegation and continued to talk about it in the latest episode. She told Dorit Kemsley about it during their lunch and later told Sutton when all the ladies were at Lisa Rinna’s house. When Sutton confronted Erika about the remark, the latter tried to explain that she simply meant to say Garcelle would support Sutton even if she was in the wrong.

How did fans react to Erika’s explanation in RHOBH Season 12 Episode 13?

At Lisa Rinna’s house, Erika and Garcelle had a chat about the “liability” remark. Before informing Garcelle that she didn’t want Sutton to find out about the comment, Erika explained what she meant to say. Erika said:

“I feel like you [Garcelle] always have to clean up and take care of her [Sutton]. You are a very good friend to Denise and very loyal to her, and sometimes you stick up for Sutton, and I am like, you know, how could you when she puts herself into some hot water.”

In response, Garcelle claimed that it was just something that friends did for one another. After returning to the group, Sutton asked Erika why she called her a liability and why she did not just talk to her directly. Erika replied that she was trying to explain how Garcelle was too loyal to Sutton and often supported her even when she was in the wrong. Sutton then responded by saying that that was what true friendship looked like.

Viewers didn’t appreciate Erika calling out Garcelle for being a loyal friend to Sutton. They reminded Erika of how Dorit, Lisa, and Kyle blindly supported her during her drunken missteps in previous episodes.

Take a look at some reactions of RHOBH fans:

Jenny Stenhouse @HollandJenste @BravoTV Erika is such a hypocrite. Aren’t the rest of the ridiculous Fox Force Five doing the same thing with Erika? #RHOBH Erika is such a hypocrite. Aren’t the rest of the ridiculous Fox Force Five doing the same thing with Erika? #RHOBH @BravoTV

Mark Ward 🌊🌊🌊 @AskMarkWard Erika is fine with most of the ladies supporting HER & sticking up FOR HER (when she is clearly less than deserving), but doesn’t like Garcelle sticking up for Sutton because neither of them drink the Erika Kool aid. #RHOBH Erika is fine with most of the ladies supporting HER & sticking up FOR HER (when she is clearly less than deserving), but doesn’t like Garcelle sticking up for Sutton because neither of them drink the Erika Kool aid. #RHOBH

Brett @brewsonn #RHOBH #RHOB Lmao!!! Erika doesn’t wanna bring Sutton in on the conversation cause she know she dead wrong for saying that. No relevance in Suttons actions would be a liability… now Erika’s on the other hand. Oof Lmao!!! Erika doesn’t wanna bring Sutton in on the conversation cause she know she dead wrong for saying that. No relevance in Suttons actions would be a liability… now Erika’s on the other hand. Oof 😬 #RHOBH #RHOB

Naomi Shambles @LikeaStar1032 Erika said Garcelle “supports and defends Sutton” like that was a bad thing lmao like do you hear yourself? #RHOBH Erika said Garcelle “supports and defends Sutton” like that was a bad thing lmao like do you hear yourself? #RHOBH

Thumperstiltskin @quirings1 Erika is pointing out that Garcelle sticks up for Sutton, meanwhile Lisa, Kyle and Dorit have done nothing but kiss up to Erika and never hold her responsible for her own behavior. The hypocrisy runs deep on the #RHOBH Erika is pointing out that Garcelle sticks up for Sutton, meanwhile Lisa, Kyle and Dorit have done nothing but kiss up to Erika and never hold her responsible for her own behavior. The hypocrisy runs deep on the #RHOBH

Ivette @eve_215 #RHOBH So it's bad that Garcelle cleans up Sutton mess, but is okay for Kyle, Dorit, Rinna to clean up Erika mess.... So it's bad that Garcelle cleans up Sutton mess, but is okay for Kyle, Dorit, Rinna to clean up Erika mess....😒 #RHOBH

julian @julian_hagins1 Not Erika doing the EXACT same thing she’s accusing Garcelle of doing, backing up her friend Rinna #RHOBH Not Erika doing the EXACT same thing she’s accusing Garcelle of doing, backing up her friend Rinna #RHOBH https://t.co/ZVXpKH1EAq

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 13

In Episode 13 of RHOBH Season 12, Lisa invited all the ladies to her house for wine tasting. She called up everyone, including Diana Jenkins, Kyle Richards, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, who were in quarantine.

While the latter three couldn’t make it to Lisa’s house, the rest of the ladies showed up. Lisa personally invited Sutton when she met with her for lunch the day before. They made amends, and Lisa confessed that she forgave her for insulting her a while ago on Andy Cohen’s show.

Although they seemed to get along during lunch, Lisa brought up some of their issues at her house in front of the other ladies. Sutton was taken aback by the hostess’ behavior. However, Lisa asked her to leave if she didn’t have any respect for her. In response, Sutton explained that she was not disrespecting her and that she thought Lisa had forgiven her as the latter said as much during the previous day's lunch.

The ladies also talked about Crystal’s eating disorder behind her back. Erika jumped into the conversation by saying that her co-star should seek help if things were really bad. While others tried to defend Crystal, Erika and Lisa doubted her medical condition.

The official synopsis of RHOBH Season 12 Episode 13 reads:

“Garcelle takes her concerns about Erika to Dorit, then asks a question about Dorit's personal life; Erika makes a stunning revelation; Lisa invites the women to sip on rosé, but her past resentment towards Sutton uncorks itself in a big way.”

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is all set to air on Wednesday, August 10 at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far