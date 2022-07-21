Alex Murdaugh case: Former attorney pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, July 20, to murdering his 52-year-old wife Margaret and 22-year-old son Paul. Both were found with bullet wounds at their family estate in South Carolina.

The defense lawyer requested the judge to discard the bond amount, claiming that Alex Murdaugh was unable to pay it. Instead, the lawyer maintained that Murdaugh wanted a speedy trial so they could nab the real killers.

And they folded. I'm disappointed in the prosecution today. The state had an opportunity to explain to the public WHY they charged Alex Murdaugh with 2 counts of murder.They had the opportunity to show the world that this is a new system in SC that will be transparent. And they folded.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman had already denied Murdaugh's request concerning the bond once after the latter was charged with duping clients. Then, another judge set the bond at $7 million, which Murdaugh has been unable to pay. As a result, he has been spending time in jail since October 2021.

Last week, Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Alex Murdaugh's lawyer urges to keep the prosecution's evidence secret until the trial

Alex Murdaugh has continued to deny his involvement in the crime and claimed to have a strong alibi. Murdaugh was allegedly visiting his mother and his ailing father on the day his wife and son were killed. However, the prosecutor insisted that there is forensic evidence alongside other evidence that will prove Murdaugh's association with these murders.

However, Dick Harpootlian, Murdaugh's lawyer, maintained that he was not guilty. He insisted on keeping the alleged incriminating evidence secret until the trial amid fears of "polluting the jury pool."

Murdaugh could likely face up to 30 years to life in prison without parole or even be sentenced to death if convicted. The prosecutors will have the final say on this subject.

Last year, officials released a 911 call in which Murdaugh informed the dispatcher that he found the bloodied bodies of his wife and son. The victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Before Wednesday's hearing, the defense said:

"It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them."

Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney, is already facing 80 other charges, which include money laundering, running a drug ring, and faking his own death so that his surviving son could receive a $10 million life insurance payout. However, no trial dates have been set for any of these cases.

All the charges and cases are being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office following the connection Murdaugh has with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Colleton County and Hampton County, where Murdaugh's father, grandfather, and great-grandfather practiced law for 87 years altogether, also come under the office's jurisdiction.

