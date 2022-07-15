Alex Murdaugh indictment: Former lawyer charged with murder for shooting wife and son

Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh is already facing a long list of financial charges. New reports state that Murdaugh has now been charged with murder for killing his wife and his son.

On Thursday, July 14, a Colleton County grand jury charged the 54-year-old Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He reportedly committed the tragic murders in June 2021.

ERICA JOHNSON @EBONAFIED @camiwilliams_ @TMZ @AshaAholic I agree. I knew he killed his wife and son. I also believe he killed his housekeeper. He's a Sick individual @camiwilliams_ @TMZ @AshaAholic I agree. I knew he killed his wife and son. I also believe he killed his housekeeper. He's a Sick individual

Alex Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife Margaret and 22-year-old son Paul were found with bullet wounds at their family estate in South Carolina. Murdaugh even called 911 to report their deaths.

The indictment did not reveal much information publicly. The motive behind the killings is still unknown. However, it seems that Murdaugh reportedly shot his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun.

Alex Murdaugh continues to deny the charges and claims to have a strong alibi. According to him, he visited his mother and his ailing father on the day his wife and son were killed.

Alex Murdaugh's lawyers deny allegations and claim that he loved his family very much

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney I have seen a lot of people trying to understand the motive in the double homicide.



If I've learned anything in the last 3 years it is this: Alex Murdaugh has all the qualities of a sociopath.



If you have basic human emotions, you really can't understand his logic and motive. I have seen a lot of people trying to understand the motive in the double homicide. If I've learned anything in the last 3 years it is this: Alex Murdaugh has all the qualities of a sociopath. If you have basic human emotions, you really can't understand his logic and motive.

Alex Murdaugh's lawyers Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian claimed that their client is innocent and refuted the murder charges. Speaking to The Daily Beast on behalf of Alex Murdaugh, the attorneys said:

"He wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world."

However, reports by NBC News state that investigators have video footage that puts Murdaugh near the murder scene. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) chief Mark Keel and state Attorney General Alan Wilson maintained that the investigation is still active in their official statements.

Kim Mitchell @rebamunkee @MandyMatney We all knew that this was eventually coming and I’m glad that it has finally happened. My question to SLED is why it took 13 months when apparently there was a large amount of evidence to bring this indictment. Thank you again Mandy for all your great work @MandyMatney We all knew that this was eventually coming and I’m glad that it has finally happened. My question to SLED is why it took 13 months when apparently there was a large amount of evidence to bring this indictment. Thank you again Mandy for all your great work

Speaking about the case, Keel said:

"Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul, and to exclude those who were not."

He added:

"At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process of justice for Maggie and Paul."

Attorney General Alan Wilson also expressed his thoughts on the investigation:

"All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families. We want to thank the State Law Enforcement Division, the attorneys and staff in our office, and everyone who worked on this case for their tireless efforts to gather evidence and follow where it led."

He expressed gratitude to the Colleton County Grand Jury for "listening to that evidence and for their service to the people of the state."

Ashley 🏈🥁🍸 @BamaBelleCHS @MandyMatney Not surprised yet WOW seeing it in print is still jarring. How do you kill your wife and son? @MandyMatney Not surprised yet WOW seeing it in print is still jarring. How do you kill your wife and son?

What else is Murdaugh charged with?

Along with the murder charge, Alex Murdaugh stands accused of siphoning off millions of dollars from his 57-year-old housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died mysteriously at his home in 2018. Additionally, he is facing 71 charges of stealing $8.5 million from his clients. The law firm founded by his family has also accused Murdaugh of stealing money from them.

Murdaugh is also reported to have illegally transferred millions in a scheme to distribute the painkiller oxycodone. Meanwhile, the former lawyer blamed his drug addiction for his crimes.

