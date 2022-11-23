"Don't mess with children": Panda eyes makeup meaning explored as Balenciaga is ripped over response to child ad

Balenciaga has apologized for their recent controversial campaign, taking to social media to address a latest advertisement that featured young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.

Although the luxury house has removed the online campaign, netizens remain enraged.

On Tuesday, November 22, Balenciaga took to their Instagram story to apologize for the seemingly inappropriate advertisement. The campaign also showcased images of the Supreme Court’s opinion on a child p*rnography case, which unsurprisingly left netizens alarmed. The brand’s apology read:

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

They further added:

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused...We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Why are netizens raising concern over the alleged panda eyes in the Balenciaga campaign?

Despite the Paris-headquartered organization apologizing for their campaign, many could not help but notice that one of the images featured in the campaign included a plush teddy bear dressed in bondage, a fishnet top, a studded leather harness, collars with locks and what appeared to be panda-eye makeup.

For those unversed, 'panda eyes' is a common p*dophile slang used for child sodomy. As per Urban Dictionary, which popularized this concept, children can sustain black circles around their eyes due to the trauma caused after an inappropriate act. This looks similar to the eyes of a panda.

It is important to note that the definition was removed from Urban Dictionary at the time of writing the article, due to its inaccuracy. However, people already started using the term and often spoke of it when it came to matters related to child p*rnography.

Following Balenciaga’s now-infamous children’s campaign, netizens flooded the internet, slamming the fashion house for making use of panda eyes on the disturbing teddy bears. Many continued to criticize the brand for releasing the campaign without thinking twice about the message the photoshoot was conveying. A few tweets read:

Everything to know about the bondage teddy bears photoshoot

The debatable photoshoot was part of Balenciaga’s Toy Series campaign that featured child models posing with the brand’s teddy bear handbags. National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti was in control of the photoshoot. Balenciaga’s campaign was a continuation of the photographer’s Toy Stories series.

Speaking about the campaign, the fashion house stated that several of the brand's products are staged around child models, who are dressed in the Balenciaga Kids line. It added:

“The campaign iterates on the artist’s series Toy Stories, an exploration of what people collect and receive as gifts.”

The photographer began the Toy Stories series by capturing children around the world and their favorite toys.

