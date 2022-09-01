"On fire": Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Winter 2022 Campaign looks leave Instagram fans in awe

Kim Kardashian is at the helm of the Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign, which has received as much praise as the brand's runway performances. The campaign featured looks worn by Kim in an insane winter landscape, designed to highlight the "360° Collection" that was introduced during Paris Fashion Week in March.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen donning style 21 from the show, which included a yellow and dark blue viscose jersey dress. Further, she also sported outfit 69, a sleek cyan spandex swimsuit dress which was the show's concluding ensemble, and strolled beside a coordinating yellow frame to symbolize the Ukrainian flag.

Kim's appearance undoubtedly captured the attention of the internet, as evidenced by the comment made by one internet user,

Internet user praising Kim's look in Balenciaga Winter 2022 (Image via Instagram/@balenciaga)

The latest Winter 2022 campaign arrived after preceding campaigns and her showstopper debut at Balenciaga's 51st haute couture event, "Hard Couture."

Kim Kardashian’s outfit for Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign blew her fans’ minds

Netizens commented on Kim's looks for Winter 2022 campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 41-year-old reality TV personality and mogul, Kim Kardashian, seems to have a special bond with the high-end clothing brand. This enchanted appeal was on full display in the most recent Winter 2022 campaign, which undoubtedly wowed the internet. Kim received a lot of compliments and admiration on social media like Twitter and Instagram.

While many users commented that she killed it, some others called her “SEXY ICE QUEEN.” One internet user complimented her by calling her "The diva of 5 elements." Someone else said her appearance was “electrifying,” and one of them even wrote that she ate up the Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign.

More about Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign

Other looks from the latest Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign (Image via Balenciaga)

The campaign is set in a fake snowstorm to further the Creative Director's idea of a heightened winter. The unmistakable designer contrasts locales with his avant-garde apparel, using comforting layers in warm climates and minimal clothing in below-freezing weather.

Balenciaga Winter 2022 took center stage with its incredible campaign that was captured through the lens of Berlin-bred photographer Daniel Roché, who was previously in charge of the house's underwear and swimwear projects.

Alongside Kim, the cast of Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung, each outfitted in the new and finest creations from Balenciaga, made appearances carrying the Crush Bag, HD Sneaker, Swing Bag, Knife Wader, Trash Pouch, and Glove Boot.

The HD Sneaker adopts a dynamic approach in contrast to some of the house's prior molded slip-on efforts. This latest footwear edition adds technical elements and new lace loops to the previously lightweight pair.

The Knife Wader is a great example of gender-neutral clothing, as it features stiletto heels with sharp points that spread into the loose-fitting knee-high boots in menswear as well as womenswear looks.

Meanwhile, items like the XXXL hoodie are modeled for contrasting weather conditions. The fashion label described it as a layered outerwear fit both for hot sun and frigid cold weather.

The Trash Pouch Bag, which is guided by the garbage bag, is offered in four colorways - blue, white, yellow, and black. This sensational bag, which flooded the internet with differing responses in the previous weeks, also appeared in the winter campaign.

The complete clothing and accessories assortment from the Balenciaga Winter 2022 campaign will soon be available for purchase both online and at the in-store locations of the luxury fashion house.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar