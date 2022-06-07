Where to buy Balenciaga X Crocs bags? Price and more explored 

Balenciaga is among the hottest fashion brands, strengthened by wacky drops like its new Crocs bags. Since the beginning of 2022, the fashion label has engaged with the clogs specialist on various occasions. These bags and phone holders are the most recent, which dropped in different colorways.

The Balenciaga Crocs Large Tote Bags and Phone holders are currently available for purchase from the luxury label’s e-commerce store. The bags are priced at a whopping $1,250 per piece, while the phone holders will not cost you $775.

You can buy them from various luxury stockists or select retailers.

Balenciaga X Crocs Tote Bags and Phone holders are taking ahead their long-standing partnership

Tote bags launched in three colors (Image via Sportskeeda)

Balenciaga collaborations are designed to be revolutionary, both in terms of design and pricing. Although these launches are new in the market, they were first highlighted during the fashion house’s Fall 2022 campaign.

These tote bags are entirely made with EVA rubber and have been introduced in three colors: pink, green, and black. They boast two top handles that are fixed with a black button. This button is etched with Balenciaga’s lettering in white.

These easy-to-use bags are adorned with perforations on both sides. Made in Italy, these bags can be quickly cleaned using a soft wiping cloth.

Take a closer look at the Phone holders (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the other hand, the Phone holder has been dropped in three colors: pink, black, and green. These holders also boast a similar design to that of the tote bags. It has perforations on the front and back, is constructed with 100% EVA rubber, and is adorned with branded black buttons holding the adjustable straps.

The bags are also fairly unique, converting Crocs' iconic perforated upper into ventilated carry cases, perfect for the beaches or a cell phone. The notion of durable, easy-to-clean bags is so enticing that even clog-averse people would certainly like it.

Ultecos Group @ultecos Balenciaga meets Crocs for “interesting” rubber tote bag, phone holder Balenciaga meets Crocs for “interesting” rubber tote bag, phone holder https://t.co/neGYQYtCn6

At $1,250 and $775, respectively, these totes and phone holders are not for the regular Crocs shopper.

What else did the collab drop in 2022?

Balenciaga has been reinventing Crocs' iconic Croslite slip-ons for the future since 2018, recreating them as stilettos, steel-toed stompers, functionless rainboots, and chunky HardCrocs sandals, to name a few collaborative interpretations.

During the design house's summer 2022 fashion exhibition, Demna Gvasalia revealed his latest work with the footwear brand. He dressed models in Crocs rainboot versions, elevated Crocs clogs, and wedge pool slides in green, grey, and black.

Gvasalia debuted the collaborative heeled clogs earlier this year, priced at $625, and they promptly sold out after release. On the other hand, the chunky pool slides fetched $525 for each pair. While some pool slides were delivered in solid colors, others were created with floral designs.

Sporting muscular and sturdy aesthetics, the collab’s HardCrocs Sandals were marked at $950. These thick-soled clogs were embellished with multiple bolts like Jibbitz, most of which were bearing the tiny Balenciaga’s lettering.

