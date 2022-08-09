Where to buy Balenciaga Runner sneakers? Price and more explored

Parisian luxury fashion house Balenciaga has introduced a new tonal design for its Runner sneakers model for the season. From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 to the recently designed United 24 charity long-sleeved t-shirt, the Demna-helmed label has been at the center of the fashion world - with no intentions of slowing down.

In an effort to improve its ever expanding and evolving sneaker catalog, the luxury brand has unveiled a new colorway for its iconic Runner sneakers. The chunky silhouette comes dressed in yellow, white, grey, blue, and black mesh, and can be availed on Balenciaga's e-commerce website for a retail price of $1,150.

More about the newly released colorway of the Balenciaga Runner Sneakers

Newly released colorway of the Runner Sneakers (Image via Balenciaga)

Balenciaga Runner has appeared in many colors including black and white, baby pink, metallic rainbow, and many original colorways in July 2021. The Runner is now available in new colorways.

The Runner sneakers' latest colorway begins with a grey mesh at the base foundation of the chunky silhouette, which has been contrasted in fresh hues of blue, white, and yellow for a bright look.

The overlaying panels of the shoe feature multiple additional pops of silver along with the clean hues. More details have been added to the shoes, including a slightly deconstructed ankle lining, giving the sneaker a chunky dad sneaker aesthetic from early 2000s.

The sneaker has silver overlaying details across the entire upper. The white midsole is accented with grey and yellow pops and is complemented by the black rubber outsole.

The silhouette has a grey mesh-constructed tongue with official branding to complete the look.The front toe section is covered in blue branding that reads Balenciaga decals with sizing information.

The Tipex-style sizing on the toe is white, while more sizing details and the Demna-helmed label's initials can be found on the heel. The lateral-side midsoles of the sneakers feature a "runner" decal.

The shoe is leather free and completely constructed out of mesh and nylon. It has a small worn-out effect and is embossed with the size at the back. A pull-on tab is also located on the back of the shoe.

For the sole unit, the sole is split into six sections and rounded off with a multi-piece outsole. The new colorway can be availed at a retail price of $1,150. Aside from this new colorway, other options include green, blue, grey, and black colorways, a triple-black colorway, a triple-white colorway, a hi-res colorway, and a basic beige / black colorway.

BB Monogram sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In other news, the Demna-helmed label is re-releasing its BB Monogram refresh look. The popular sneakers are divisive and feature the iconic "BB" monogram all over the polyester-cotton upper.

The shoes' comes a bit inspired by the destroyed Paris sneakers, as they feature a light amount of dirt over the rubber toe caps and sole unit. The sizing is visible over the toes and heels. The dirty laces complete the look, with everything resting on tan vulcanized rubber outsoles.

The pair is currently available for pre-order on the official e-commerce site of the label for a retail price of $850.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal