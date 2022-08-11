Where to buy the Kim Kardashian x Beats Fit Pro collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The multi-hyphenate star, Kim Kardashian, is collaborating with the famous headphone brand Beats for the collection of Beats Fit Pro. The Beats Fit Pro collection integrates functionality and fashion and comes in three new colorways.

The collaborative collection will bring three colorways that embrace neutral and earthy tones such as Dune, Moon, and Earth. The three shades are prominent in Kim Kardashian's solution wear, clothing, and skin care line, i.e., SKIMS and SKKN.

The collaborative collection will be available on Apple's official e-commerce site starting August 16, 2022. Other than the online site, the collection will also be available in-store and at resellers such as Selfridges, Ssense, and Amazon, starting August 17, 2022.

More about the upcoming 3-piece Kim Kardashian x Beats Fit Pro collection

Upcoming 3-piece Kim Kardashian x Beats Fit Pro collection (Image via Apple)

Kim Kardashian's signature minimalistic aesthetic has reached from the solution-oriented brand SKIMS and the ritual-based skincare line, SKKN, to an everyday necessity beautifully. The latest minimally focused venture will be dressing Beats Fit Pro for a trio of wireless earbuds, which have all been hand-painted in Kardashian's signature neutral color palette.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kim Kardashian said in a statement:

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality."

The concept for the earphone was born out of Kim K's love for the neutral color palette, and she believes that everyday wear should feel effortless, including the headphones.

In an official press release, Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, commented upon the collaboration:

"Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first Beats Fit Pro custom headphones. We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike."

Kardashian herself has been a longtime Beats user, and she revealed in an interview with Vogue:

"I’ve been a fan of the Beats brand forever, so I’m always up on their latest products. And because they know how important fitness is to me, I was one of the first people who got to try out Beats Fit Pro when they launched last year. They’re so comfortable that I’ll forget that I even have them in."

To match her basic wardrobe staples, most of which come from SKIMS, she matched headphones that will be similar in style. In a behind-the-design video for the brand, Kardashian revealed that she found an artist to paint the headphone and later thought of going directly to Beats and showing them samples of the painted headphones.

After Kim showcased her creative concept and color palette to the brand, they were immediately on board. Kardashian's collaborative collection offers neutral colors, i.e., Moon, Dune, and Earth, which vary from light to deep brown, respectively.

The collection is for people who appreciate a minimalistic and monochromatic look. All three headphones are dressed in versatile hues and feature a wingtip design, which provides a secure fit.

The innovative and advanced earphones provide active noise cancelation, adaptive EQ modes, transparency, and the Apple H1 chip, among other qualities. In addition to the headphone, Kim has also worked with the label to create her Apple Music playlist to give people a full experience.

The Beats x Kim collection will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of Apple on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The collaboration will then be available in limited quantities at the select Apple physical store location and reseller stores.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht