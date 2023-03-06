"I don't think it's okay to be racist against anybody" - Asmongold claims using "cracker" against a White person is an insult

On March 6, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, zackrawrr, to host a gaming and Just Chatting livestream. Before signing off, the content creator discussed the recent controversy and his thoughts on people who use the derogatory slur "cracker."

Asmongold stated that using the aforementioned term against a White person is an insult and that it is not "okay" to be racist towards anyone. He stated:

"Yeah, I don't think it's okay to be racist against anybody. Period! And I think that any logical conclusion of that thinking, immediately ends up into dirt."

"It's because they're racist" - Asmongold comments on people "justifying" usage of the derogatory slang

The conversation began at the three-hour mark of Asmongold's March 6 broadcast, when he read a viewer's message out loud, asking him if the word "cracker" was an insult. The streamer responded by saying:

"Oh, calling like, a White person a cracker? Yeah, for sure, it's an insult. It's bad. It's not as bad as the N-word. No. But it is. Of course, it's bad. I mean, it's not... yeah. Of course! It's not a bad word, fundamentally. Like, you know, I eat crackers, I've been to Cracker Barrel, etcetera. I wouldn't make this correlation with the N-word. Right?"

According to the Austin, Texas-based personality, using a specific word to degrade someone based on their race was "bad":

"I think that any word that you're using, if you're deliberately using it, to degrade somebody based off of their race...it's bad. Like, you can say that it exists on the spectrum. But the spectrum is going from bad to worse. It's not going from good to bad. Yeah, it's not even a question."

Timestamp: 03:22:50

Asmongold claimed there was "no justification" for using the derogatory slang. He also weighed in on those who "justified" it, saying:

"There's no justification for it. The people that are only using the justification, do you want to know why they're using justifications? It's because they are racist. That's the reason. It's actually that simple. Why do people want to use racially charged terms, in a racially-charged way? Because they are racist. Imagine that!"

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) continued the conversation by giving an example. He provided a hypothetical situation and stated that if a White person went to Japan and made racist jokes about the latter, the former would still be racist. He went on to say that no one likes being treated this way:

"If you went over to another company; or another country, I mean, that was not majority White, and you were acting racist towards them, you'd still be a racist. Even though you're a minority in that place. Like, go to Japan, and I start making racist jokes about Japanese people, they have every right to not want to like that. Nobody likes being treated this way. It's that simple!"

Fans react to Asmongold's take

Asmongold's take was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread attracted more than 115 comments. Here are some of the most relevant ones:

Asmongold is a Twitch veteran, best known for being an MMORPG content creator. He has played World of Warcraft for over 6,460 hours on his channel. Interested readers can learn about some of his most viral moments from 2022 by clicking here.

