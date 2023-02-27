"I'm not wrong" - Asmongold doubles down on his controversial take on the Ohio train accident

During a livestream on February 27, popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" perused his official subreddit, where members of his community shared their opinions on the streamer's controversial remarks about the Ohio train accident. The streamer previously mentioned that those affected by the toxic train crash should consider leaving their houses.

Upon encountering Redditors joking about a comment he made during his recent broadcast, the Austin, Texas-based content creator expressed frustration that people were still fixated on it. As he read through the comments under the thread, he proceeded to delete a viewer's submission, claiming he wanted to be honest with his audience and did not want to see "this s**t."

Asmongold then doubled down on his contentious take by saying:

"If you don't like what I said, that's fine. But I'm not wrong."

"I cannot believe I am getting pushback" - Asmongold after doubling down on his contentious take on the Ohio train derailment

At the 15-minute mark of his February 27 broadcast, Asmongold came across a post by Redditor u/Bushfries, who submitted a post titled "Just sell your houses and leave Ohio guys 4head (Twitch emoticon)."

This was in reference to a statement that the streamer made the previous day when he reacted to a post by an Ohio native who was affected by the recent train derailment. The One True King (OTK) co-founder did not hold back and went off on the viewer, telling them to "stop crying" and that he did not care about their feelings.

After seeing the gist of the most recent post on his official subreddit, Asmongold stated that people were upset by his statement. He remarked:

"People are so upset about... people are still caught up about this. 'The thing is, you can sell your house if someone is willing to buy it, but in the case of Ohio, who is willing to buy that house that is impacted by this disaster? No one.' I never said to sell the house!"

Timestamp: 00:15:55

Upon reading a few more fan reactions, the World of Warcraft gamer deleted the user's post from the subreddit, stating:

"Yeah, guys! Guys, I'm going to be 100% real. I don't want to see this s**t!"

The streamer doubled down on his controversial take and cited an "expert" who supposedly said the same thing. He added:

"I find it so crazy that the expert in that video literally said the same thing that I said, and people are getting mad about it. I agreed with the expert. Watch. We will watch the video right now!"

Asmongold began watching a Vice News video featuring James Fabisiak, an Environmental and Occupational Health professor at the University of Pittsburgh. When asked if he would relocate from the affected area, James Fabisiak replied:

"That would depend. If I had a young child, or if my wife was pregnant... that might put another level of, 'What I'm going to do about this.' But by the same token, I need to also consider what my resources are."

Asmongold paused the video and claimed that he was "getting pushback" after agreeing with the expert:

"Of course! See! He's clearly saying that he would leave if he had a kid or a pregnant wife. I cannot believe I am getting pushback for agreeing with the expert in the video! 'The fact that you're not an expert.' I know that I'm not an expert! That's why I listened to the expert! That's the whole point! Isn't that crazy?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

Asmongold doubling down on his statement was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 435 community members reacting to the post. Some of the most notable fan reactions were along these lines:

Asmongold is one of the most-watched content creators on Twitch and has been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2016. He currently has over 3.3 million followers. He has also been streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr.

