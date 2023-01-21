How many times has Asmongold been banned on Twitch?

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" became one of the most-watched content creators on the platform last year. He diversified his content by playing some of the most popular MMORPGs, such as New World, Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Arc.

2022 was also the year when several controversies shrouded the Austin, Texas-based personality. These ranged from him taking a five-month hiatus after experiencing a "mid-life crisis" to numerous contentious moments involving his streamer organization, One True King (OTK).

Asmongold also happened to get banned on his alternate channel in 2022. In this article, we'll look at what happened, the streamer's response, and some of the most relevant fan reactions to the unexpected Twitch ban.

Asmongold has been banned once on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr

Asmongold spent significant time broadcasting on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, in 2022. He began streaming full-time on the channel in July and continued until November 2022.

However, things took a turn on June 11 when the community found out that Zack had been banned from his alternative channel. The update received a lot of attention on r/LivestreamFail, with many fans speculating on the possible cause.

More than 1,120 community members weighed in, and they had a lot to say:

Asmongold explains why he was banned from his alternate channel

The same day, the internet personality posted an eight-minute video titled "Why I Got Banned on Twitch," in which he explained the situation. He revealed that he was due to serve a one-day ban, adding that Twitch had decided not to reverse the decision.

He mentioned playing Diablo Immortal during the livestream, during which a player used 'the n-word' in the chat box. He stated:

"I had stood up for maybe like, five or ten seconds, I was readjusting my blanket here and I had my (in-game) chat showing and in the process of doing that, there was a person in the chat box, who typed the N-word."

Asmongold elaborated, saying that the individual used special characters to say racial slurs, which enabled them to bypass the language filter:

"Obviously I have the language filter on, so they had to use special ways to get around it. So they put dots in between every single letter."

The co-founder of One True King stated that he did not want to address the situation then because doing so would have drawn even more attention to the person using profane language.

He went on to say that Twitch banned him because he did not "adequately address" the situation:

"Twitch decided to suspend me because I did not adequately address this situation. Although I spent five minutes afterwards, talking about it, and going over the reasons why it's stupid, and the fact that people to do this are just annoying attention-seeking man-children, apparently this wasn't enough!"

Asmongold has not been banned on his primary Twitch channel at the time of writing (Image via Sportskeeda)

Asmongold has not been suspended on his primary account. The automated streamer tracking bot StreamerBans did not detect any bans on the content creator's channel at the time of writing.

