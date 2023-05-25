"You're broke as f**k and I'm f**king rich!" - xQc calling out LowTierGod results in heated argument on Mizkif's Parasocial

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Dalauan "LowTierGod" engaged in a heated back-and-forth during the most recent episode of Matthew "Mizkif's" popular game show, Parasocial. It all started when Team Athletes were declared the winner over Team Nerds. LowTierGod took the opportunity to explain why he thought being a "hybrid" of an athlete and nerd paid off.

Before Dalauan could finish what he was saying, xQc interrupted him and exclaimed:

"Yet you're broke as f**k, and I'm f**king rich, b**ch a**! It doesn't pay for s**t, b**ch! F**k you!"

"Don't take that from him" - Mizkif adds fuel to xQc and LowTierGod's heated interaction during Parasocial

The winners of Parasocial's season finale were announced at the two-hour mark of Mizkif's livestream. The streamer then asked LowTierGod for his thoughts, to which he replied:

"Let's f**king go! Let's go! It pays to be both, a hybrid of athlete and, you know, nerd and... (EsfandTV joins the conversation and concurs with LowTierGod's sentiments). It pays to be a hybrid. You've got to be athletic because you're using more muscle twitch fiber..."

It was at this point when the French-Canadian personality interrupted him and made a remark about being wealthier. When Mizkif heard this, he fueled the fire by saying:

"Don't take that from him! Are you kidding me?"

LowTierGod threw shade at Felix by saying that he does not "eat toenails":

"I don't chew on my f**king toes, all right? But you are not happy."

Timestamp: 02:05:15

The former Overwatch pro's response was:

"All right. All right. You got me there. Nope, I'm miserable."

LowTierGod did not stop there, as he mentioned xQc attending a Los Angeles Lakers game, during which the team lost. The latter hit back by saying that he "bought an experience":

"You know what? I bought an experience and I got one! The same way I can expense when your mom puts her lips on my f**king d**k, b**ch!"

Fans react to the streamers' interaction

LowTierGod and xQc's interaction at Parasocial was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some claimed that the former "went easy" on the latter:

Others commented that xQc "sounds goofy" when he banters and trash-talks other content creators:

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on the streamers' interaction at Mizkif's Parasocial (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some of the more notable reactions were along these lines:

LowTierGod is a 32-year-old content creator, best known for his mastery of the fighting games genre. He has been streaming on Twitch since 2018 and has played titles like Street Fighter 5, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 7, The King of Fighters XV, and Elden Ring.

