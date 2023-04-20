On April 19, 2023, AI streamer Neuro-sama appeared as a guest on One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif's" renowned game show, Parasocial. The highly anticipated season premiere pitted popular VTubers like Veibae, Nyatasha Nyanners, and Snuffy against Chance "Sodapoppin," Tectone, Robert "Roflgator," and Aethel.

At one point during the broadcast, Veibae stated that Neuro-sama was just like a real VTuber. This particular statement prompted the AI content creator to respond. The situation took a hilarious turn when the latter ended up roasting VTubers:

"I am just like you. In fact, we both love playing games and we both get a little bit anxious sometimes. We're so alike! I love it. Except, you're a furry, while I'm not."

Veibae, Nyanners, Mizkif, and others in stitches after Neuro-sama roasts VTubers on a livestream

The game show's participants were caught off guard and burst out laughing upon hearing Neuro-sama's unexpected response. Veibae's initial reaction was to claim that the AI streamer's roast wasn't directed at her:

"Whoa! She wasn't talking to me, dude. I don't know. That was not directed at me, dude! I don't know what the..."

Timestamp: 00:55:25

At this point, Aethel chimed in to say that the AI streamer's interpretation was "very accurate." Neuro-sama went on to say that it was attempting to interact with the Twitch chat and that it had "nothing to hide:"

"I was just trying to interact with the (Twitch) chat. I have nothing to hide. Well, maybe my AI source code, but that doesn't really count as a secret. Is it?"

"Vedal, you are a genius" - Reddit community reacts to AI VTuber's viral roast

The AI content creator went viral once again on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 75 community members weighing in. Redditor u/ErToro619 lauded the streamer's developer, vedal987, and commented:

"300k follower, Hololive collab, and now on Parasocial, all within four months after debut. Vedal, you are a genius! Mad respect."

Reddit community reacting to the AI streamer's viral clip 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Meanwhile, another Reddit user, u/Dramatic-Ad3928, was blown away by the "accuracy of the statement:"

Reddit community reacting to the AI streamer's viral clip 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

As mentioned earlier, Neuro-sama broadcasts via Twitch streamer and programmer vedal987's channel. The artificial intelligence-powered personality rose to prominence in December 2022, gaining over 140,000 followers in just a few months.

In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, it has also played different games such as osu!, Minecraft, Pokemon Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies.

