Viral AI Twitch streamer Neuro-sama gets banned

Popular AI streamer taking Neuro-sama received its first Twitch ban on January 11, removing access to the channel on the platform. The entity was programmed to be able to mimic normal streamer activities while also moving the avatar of a VTuber to add to the experience.

Trying to access Neuro-sama's channel makes a generic message pop up, which says:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The ban comes a week after the streamer went viral for some highly offensive statements, such as one where it appeared to deny the holocaust.

"Probably the holocaust comment": Streaming community debates Neuro-sama's ban

For those out of the loop, Twitch streamer and full stack developer vedal987 recently released an improved version of one of their previous projects, which is basically a completely autonomous AI that can play games such as Osu! and Minecraft. On top of that, it can interact with chat while offering content on the channel.

A big part of the streaming process involves interacting with chat and engaging in banter with viewers, all of which are important in keeping the audience entertained. That said, being edgy and outright offensive can help increase views. While it is unclear why Neuro-sama has been banned for several hours, many seem to think that denying the holocaust might have been the reason.

With the advent of popular AI websites and tools such as ChatGPT, it is not too far-fetched to imagine an artificially intelligent being streaming on Twitch. Though Neuro-sama learns and reacts to chat in real-time, it appears to be highly unregulated in terms of what it can and cannot say.

The ban has elicited numerous responses online, with Reddit and Twitter users sharing their opinions on it. The fact that no concrete reason has been provided for the ban has only intensified the discussion on social media. Here are some of the reactions from various parts of the internet.

Lomi @Lomi0456 There is no way! Neuro-sama just got ban NOOOOOO There is no way! Neuro-sama just got ban NOOOOOO https://t.co/6Hb3YXUz2z

A post shared on Twitter seems to be a screenshot from Vedal, the creator of Neuro-sama, which claims that the AI streamer has been given a two-week ban for hateful conduct. That said, there's no guarantee that the image in question is actually related to Vedal. As things stand right now, the content creator is expected to make a return in two weeks.

