"It's not a perm": LowTierGod reveals his latest Twitch ban is not permanent amid speculation from fans

Controversial streamer Dalauan Sparrow, better known as LowTierGod, has taken to Twitter to address his recent Twitch ban. LowTierGod is quite well-known in the fighting game community and regularly streams on the purple platform, apart from talking about physical fitness. The online personality has a reputation for going on rants and banning people from his chats for disagreeing with him.

The news of his Twitch ban was first reported by the StreamerBans bot on Twitter, and fans of the streamer have been wondering about its cause and duration.

LowTierGod has now tweeted to clarify that the ban is not permanent. In the post, he took a shot at Twitch, insinuating that he had been suspended for trying to motivate people:

"It's not perm, but I guess I'm not allowed to motivate people."

LowTierGod @LowTiierGod It's not perm, but I guess I'm not allowed to motivate people. 🤝🏽 It's not perm, but I guess I'm not allowed to motivate people. 🤝🏽

Why was LowTierGod banned from Twitch? Reasons explored

LTG, as his supporters call him, is no stranger to controversy. Known for being outspoken on Twitch, he only recently restarted streaming on the purple platform after his indefinite ban was lifted earlier this month. Since then, he has been comparatively calm during streams, probably to avoid causing trouble and incurring the wrath of TOS violations.

However, this strategy doesn't seem to have worked, considering that any attempt to access his channel on the Amazon-owned platform currently results in this disclaimer:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

In his tweet acknowledging the ban, LTG did not clarify the reason. Twitch is notorious for not publicly revealing details about bans and suspensions, so all the speculation from fans is still unverified. However, there are instances from his recent streams that may have resulted in the ban.

A strong contender was when LTG used an anti-Asian racial slur in a stream. Here are some comments from r/LivestreamFail discussing the same. The Redditors even shared a link to the deleted clip.

Here is a link to a mirror of the clip.

Others on social media and in the streamer-related subreddit brought up LowTierGod's track record of bans and suspensions, with many suggesting he make a move to Kick.

MarcoYolo @yoloteeway24 @LowTiierGod Slide to Kick, I downloaded it for your streams and a couple others @LowTiierGod Slide to Kick, I downloaded it for your streams and a couple others

Cpt.Gwyndolin @CGwyndolin



I'd put one foot into kick off I were you. Start having one of two kick streams every week so you can slide over if need be @LowTiierGod How long?I'd put one foot into kick off I were you. Start having one of two kick streams every week so you can slide over if need be @LowTiierGod How long?I'd put one foot into kick off I were you. Start having one of two kick streams every week so you can slide over if need be

Redditors talking about LTG's track record (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit)

At the time of the ban, LTG had over 150K followers on Twitch and was averaging 1.2K viewers on his streams. It is unclear when he will be back, but fans can look forward to a return if he hasn't already started streaming on an alternate platform such as Kick.

Poll : 0 votes