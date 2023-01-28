"Reflect on your life!" - Erobb221 rants about fans of Twitch drama

During a recent Eric “Erobb221” stream, several viewers of currently banned streamer BruceDropEmOff began showing up and talking about the ongoing drama. Eric played the first half of his FIFA match through before stopping to address his stream, particularly the viewers who seemed intent on stirring up drama.

Eric wanted no part of it. He was just looking to relax and play the game without being wrapped up in further drama on the platform. Regardless of how Erobb221 may feel about Bruce’s indefinite suspension for ban evasion, he chose to focus on other things during his stream and instead said:

“You are a grownup, talking about internet drama. Reflect on your life!”

Erobb221 rants about Twitch drama on his livestream

While Erobb221 was playing FIFA on stream, fans of BruceDropEmOff showed up and spammed the streamer’s chat, talking about the latter's indefinite ban on Twitch due to prior ban evasion. So, at one point, the TSM streamer paused and addressed the situation before starting the game back up.

“Bro, if you really come in here to talk about drama, you are such a f**kin loser, I don’t care. Just ban yourself.”

The streamer sounded fed up with drama seekers, especially since he has faced similar situations before. He’s made it clear in the past that he’s not interested in Twitch drama, but his chat does not seem to take the hint. This time, he finally said:

“Honestly, you are a grownup, talking about internet drama. Reflect on your life! Please! Grow and change as a human being!”

(Clip begins at 7:10)

He mocked the people bringing drama to his and other streamers' chats briefly before succinctly telling them to knock it off.

“Shut the f**k up, man! My God!”

He then resumed his game of FIFA, and the chat regulars appreciated the move by spamming “emoneyBased." The content creator went on to rant and rave about the match he was playing instead of giving the drama any attention.

Social media responds to Erobb221’s drama rant

Not everyone was convinced by Erobb221’s statement, though. On the LiveStreamFails subreddit, some pointed out that, while the streamer claims he wants no part of drama, most of the people he associates with have been involved in or are surrounded by drama. Another Redditor highlighted a woman who had claimed that he paid her to date him.

One Redditor suggested sending the clip to Chudlogic to get his reaction, since they are known for reacting to drama from other streamers.

Several people compared the "Ban yourself" to LowTierGod (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Several others compared the rant to those of LowTierGod, a fighting game player who is known for ranting, rage-quitting, and telling people they’re banned in his stream often.

The comparison likely came up because of the “Ban yourself” comment from Erobb221, since a common phrase used in LowTierGod's streams is, “Get that a*s banned!”

The LowTierGod references continued, with many people bringing up the controversial fighting game player.

Another user pointed out that it’s only drama to Eric when it involves someone he is friends with. The Redditor clearly wasn’t a fan of the streamer’s speech, and a few others came to a similar conclusion.

Erobb221 was firm on his decision and continued to play FIFA during his stream instead of focusing on the drama unfolding on Twitch. However, many seem to be skeptical of the reason behind his reaction.

